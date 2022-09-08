BAFTA TV Tea Party Canceled In Wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death – The Hamden Journal

BAFTA’s traditional pre-Emmy soirée will not take place this weekend as scheduled. Following the news today of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96, a decision was made not to proceed with the event.

“In light of today’s very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual BAFTA TV Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend,” the organization said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned 50 years. Our thoughts are with BAFTA’s President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.”

The BAFTA TV Tea Party, a longtime Emmy weekend fixture, was scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, September 10 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Guests expected to attend included Alex Bornstein, James Cromwell, Kaitlyn Dever, Andrew Garfield, Melanie Lynskey, Simone Missick, Himesh Patel, Christina Ricci and J Smith Cameron.

Earlier today, the Canadian Consulate’s Emmy party, slated for tonight in Hollywood, was postponed “out of respect for the Queen’s passing” and following protocol.