BAFTA Rising Star Award Nominees 2022 Unveiled – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 nominees for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award have been revealed, including actors from James Bond pic No Time To Die, Jane Campion’s awards contender The Power Of The Dog, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The five nominees this year are: Ariana Debose (West Side Story); Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man); Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die); Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place Part II); Kodi Smit-Mcphee (The Power Of The Dog).

They were unveiled during an event at BAFTA’s newly-refurbished London HQ on 195 Piccadilly.

This year’s Rising Star jury iwas chaired by BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar, actors Andy Serkis, Sadie Frost and Michelle Dockery, casting directors Lucy Bevan (Cruella and Belfast) and Leo Davis (The Queen and A Very English Scandal), producer Uzma Hasan (FirstBorn) and senior talent agent Ikki El-Amriti (Identity Agency Group), alongside further industry and journalists.

Last year’s BAFTA Rising Star prize went to Rocks actress Bukky Bakray.

The full list of BAFTA nominations will be unveiled on Thursday (February 3). The 2022 BAFTA Film Awards take place on March 13.