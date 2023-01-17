BAFTA Rising Star Award Nominee Announced – The Hamden Journal

The 2023 nominees for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award have been revealed, including actors from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic The Woman King and Sophie Hyde’s sex-positive drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The five nominees this year are: Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Aimee Lou Wood (Living), Emma Mackey (Emily), and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).

The nominees were announced today during a press conference at The Savoy Hotel in London. The press conference was hosted by BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip and film broadcaster Edith Bowman. A panel of industry jurors, including actors Hayley Atwell, Joe Cole, and Jason Flemyng, selected the final names.

Now in its 18th year, the Rising Star award is the only BAFTA voted for by the British public. The voting window is now open. The winner will be announced on February 19 at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Actor Richard E. Grant will host the show. Last year’s BAFTA Rising Star prize went to Matilda and No Time to Die actress Lashana Lynch.

This year’s full nominations will be unveiled on January 19. The longlists were published earlier this month.

Discussing the five noms, Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO, said: “Recognising and supporting creative talent is of the upmost importance to us at BAFTA which is why we are delighted to continue our partnership with EE and the EE Rising Star Award. This year’s five nominees have displayed a breath-taking ability to tell stories and create characters that resonate with their audiences, and it’s now up to the British public to decide who will take home the award on 19th February.”