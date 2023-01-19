Bafta nominations 2023: Full list

The BAFTA Mask being made. (Getty Images)

The nominations for the 2023 Baftas have been announced.

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the lucky nominees hoping to pick up a Bafta this year via livestream ahead of the awards ceremony.

All Quiet on the Western Front leads nominations with 14 in total, followed by Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once with ten each, Elvis with nine, and TAR with five.

The winners will be announced at the EE Baftas on Sunday, 19 February. Richard E Grant will host the 76th annual film awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in February.

For the first time, the ceremony will include a live broadcast to reveal the final four category winners after previously being recorded and then broadcast on the same day.

The full list of nominations for the 2023 Baftas is below.

Best Film

Felix Kammerer takes on the lead role in All Quiet On The Western Front. (Netflix)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Living (Lionsgate)

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Pasul Mescal stars in Aftersun. (MUBI)

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Film not in the English language

Decision to Leave (MUBI)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

David Bowie in Moonage Daydream. (Universal)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – (L-R) Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) and Count Volpe (voiced by Christoph Waltz). Cr: Netflix Â© 2022

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director

Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell on set of the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. Â© 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár – Todd Field

The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood

Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Adapted Screenplay

The Whale (A24)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad

She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia TÃ¡r in director Todd Field’s TÃR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Ana De Armas in Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler won critical acclaim for his all-singing, all-dancing performance in Elvis. (Warner Bros)

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. Â© 2022 MARVEL.

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Supporting actor

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Casting

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Make up & hair

Colin Farrell spent several hours in the make-up chair to play Penguin in ‘The Batman’. (Jamie Hawkesworth/DC Comics/Warner Bros)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Special visual effects

Jamie Flatters (left) plays Sully son Neteyam in Avatar: The Way of Water. (20th Century Studios)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

British short animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse comes to BBC One this Christmas. (BBC)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

British short film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

A Fox in the Night

An Irish Goodbye

EE Bafta Rising Star

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Emma Mackey

Daryl McCormack

Aimee Lou Wood

The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, 19 February, 2023.