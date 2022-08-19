BAFTA Launch New ‘Behind Every BAFTA’ Campaign — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

BAFTA Launches Filmmaking Campaign With Digital Cinema Media & Big Zuu

BAFTA and Digital Cinema Media have launched a campaign titled ‘Behind every BAFTA’ based around a national cinema ad, highlighting the diverse range of skills that contribute to the production of award-winning films, games, and television with the aim to inspire the next generation of creative talent. DCM’s creative arm DCM Studio produced the ad, which is narrated by double BAFTA-winner Big Zuu and features rare behind-the-scenes content and clips from films including Skyfall, Get Out and 1917. The ad premieres on Friday August 19 across the UK and will run for seven weeks, appearing alongside films such as Jordan Peele’s latest Nope, Olivia Wilde’s Venice-bound Don’t Worry Darling, and the Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train.

Netflix’s ’14 Peaks’ Producer Noah Media Group Reshuffles Production & Development

Netflix’s 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible producer Noah Media Group has reshuffled its production and development teams. The outfit, which has a multi-year partnership with Sky Studios, has promoted Production Executive Simon Corney to the newly-created Director of Production and Development post. Corney will spearhead a drive to produce more premium docs and features, coming after the likes of Netflix’s 14 Peaks, the BBC’s Finding Jack Charlton and Amazon’s Arsène Wenger: Invincible. Elsewhere, Stuart Ramsay becomes Senior Development Producer and Ian Davies takes on the Senior Producer, Film role.

ITV Announces Female-Focused Documentary Slate

ITV has unveiled a slate of female-focused factual documentaries to air on ITVBe later this year. The four factual specials will aim to shed light on topics women face in society, hoping to find answers and raise awareness in the process. Each hour-long episode will focus on a different topic, from fertility issues such as IVF to devastating symptoms following cosmetic surgery. The episodes will be fronted by a series of ITV regulars, including actor Jacqueline Jossa, British Olympic Boxer Nicola Adams, singer and actress Hannah Spearritt and Tanya Bardsley of The Real Housewives of Cheshire. Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor of Reality TV said: “These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without Jacqueline, Nicola & Ella, Hannah and Tanya’s support and bravery, and so we’d like to pass on our thanks to them for sharing their personal experiences to help raise awareness and bring these real-life issues to light.”