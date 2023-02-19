BAFTA Film Awards Winners List – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: It’s BAFTA Sunday here in London with the annual BAFTA Film Awards ceremony about to kick off at the Royal Festival Hall on an improbably clement evening. Richard E Grant is hosting the ceremony tonight, taking the baton from last year’s emcee Rebel Wilson, and we will be updating the list of winners live, so check back for updates.

Heading into the event, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front leads nominations with 14 including Outstanding Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay. The German-language World War I drama is tied with Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a non-English language movie in BAFTA history. Lauded as the Edward Berger-helmed take has been, it will face stiff competition.

Coming in with 10 nominations each are Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy from Searchlight, The Banshees of Inisherin and A24’s awards-season darling Everything Everywhere All at Once by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who on Saturday night scooped the DGA’s top honor.

McDonagh was last at BAFTA for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri which won five prizes in 2018 including both Best Film and Outstanding British Film. UK, U.S., Irish Banshees has a lot of love here and should not be counted out despite the momentum of Everything Everywhere.

Similarly, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun has heat — it’s up for Outstanding British Film, Debut, Lead Actor (Paul Mescal) and Casting.

Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s Elvis scored nine noms going in, including Film, Cinematography and Lead Actor for Austin Butler. Baz Luhrmann was left out of the Director category.

The BAFTAs are yet another Oscar precursor that may give us a clearer indication of what’s to come at the Dolby on March 12, however the org’s membership did notably veer from AMPAS in its nominations, giving The Woman King’s Viola Davis and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler a slot in Lead Actress while all but shutting out Avatar: The Way of Water and The Fablemans.

The BAFTAs are airing on a one-hour delay in the UK and U.S., so check back for winners as we update live below.