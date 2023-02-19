BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Winners Announced (Updating Live)

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards have kicked off with the arrival of Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the red carpet.

The royals were the last to arrive following a parade of nominees, presenters and guests including Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Daryl Mccormack (pictured above, left to right).

Other attendees on the red carpet included Angel Bassett, Jessica Henwick, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson and fashion designer Vera Wang.

Yeoh, Curtis, Bassett, Mccormack and Henwick are among the stars battling it out this evening for an award with Yeoh and Curtis nominated for their turns in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Bassett in the running for Best Supporting Actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Henwick nominated for her short “Bus Girl.” Mccormack is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” while co-star Thompson is nominated for Best Actress.

DeBose won last year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “West Side Story” while Redmayne won a Best Actor gong in 2014 for “The Theory of Everything.”

Inside the hall, BAFTA welcomed the largest number of guests to ever attend the ceremony in a slightly more cramped setting than years past. But all was forgotten the moment Ariana DeBose set foot on stage, bringing down the house with a showstopping song-and-dance number that set an uplifting, youthful tone for the awards that hasn’t exactly been the norm at the BAFTAs.

Inside the auditorium, guests remarked on the awards’ new venue, where a number of drinks receptions were organized across the Royal Festival Hall’s many floors. Most couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall, the stately home of the film awards in recent years. But the prospect of not having to hop on a bus or cab to attend the post-ceremony dinner is appealing to most people, and there’s a modern, intimate feeling to the Southbank venue that’s promising.

Check out the full list of 2023 BAFTA Film Award nominees and winners below…

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

“Living” – Kazuo Ishiguro

“The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad

“She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

“The Whale” – Samuel D. Hunter

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

WINNER: Kerry Condon – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle Of Sadness”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

WINNER: Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Micheal Ward – “Empire Of Light”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

“Argentina, 1985” – Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) Tbc

“Corsage” – Marie Kreutzer

“Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

“The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

CASTING

“Aftersun” – Lucy Pardee

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Simone Bär

WINNER: “Elvis” – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Sarah Halley Finn

“Triangle Of Sadness” – Pauline Hansson

EDITING

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Sven Budelmann

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“Elvis” – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Paul Rogers

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – James Friend

“The Batman” – Greig Fraser

“Elvis” – Mandy Walker

“Empire Of Light” – Roger Deakins

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

WINNER: “Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)

“Blue Jean” – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

“Electric Malady” – Marie Lidén (Director)

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Katy Brand (Writer)

“Rebellion” – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)

ANIMATED FILM

WINNER: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” – Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

“Turning Red” – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

“Tár” – Todd Field

“Triangle Of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

WINNER: “Avatar: The Way Of Water” – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

“The Batman” – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

DOCUMENTARY

“All That Breathes” – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

“Fire Of Love” – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

“Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgan

“Navalny” – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Son Lux

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

SOUND

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

“Elvis” – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

“Tár” – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

“Top Gun: Maverick’ – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

COSTUME DESIGN

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Lisy Christl

“Amsterdam” J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” – Jenny Beavan

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“The Ballad Of Olive Morris” – Alex Kayode-kay

“Bazigaga” – Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

“Bus Girl” – Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

“A Drifting Up” – Jacob Lee

“An Irish Goodbye” – Tom Berkeley, Ross White

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse” – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

“Middle Watch” – John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

“Your Mountain Is Waiting” – Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

“Brian And Charles” – Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

“Empire Of Light” – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

“Living” – Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” – Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

“See How They Run” – Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

“The Swimmers” – Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne

“The Wonder” – Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

“Babylon” – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

“The Batman” – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

DIRECTOR

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“Tár” Todd Field

“The Woman King” – Gina Prince-bythewood

MAKE UP & HAIR

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Heike Merker

“The Batman” – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

“Elvis” – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

“The Whale” – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

EE RISING STAR AWARD (Voted For By The Public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Daryl Mccormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Ana De Armas – “Blonde”

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST FILM

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Malte Grunert

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh

“Elvis” – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

“Tár” – Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

