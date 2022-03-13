BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Live Blog – The Hamden Journal

The BAFTA Film Awards are getting underway Saturday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, returning to a live and in-person ceremony after last year’s hybrid event. Rebel Wilson is hosting for the first time, stepping up from her memorably hilarious turn as a presenter in 2020.

Dune leads all nominees coming into the show, followed by Belfast and The Power of the Dog. To kick things off, Dame Shirley Bassey will open the proceedings performing a James Bond theme to celebrate 60 years of the most successful British film franchise.

We will be live-blogging the ceremony, so follow along below: