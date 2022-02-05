Badgers use second-half scoring run to rally for critical victory

Wisconsin center Chris Vogt is defended by Penn State forward John Harrar during the first half Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

MADISON – When the calendar turns to February and your team is battling for a Big Ten basketball title, you take victories in any manner you can.

Even ugly ones.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard saw his team play perhaps its worst half of offense this season Saturday at the Kohl Center but then rally in the second half for a critical, 51-49, victory over Penn State.

The Nittany Lions had a chance to steal a victory but Myles Dread missed a contested three-pointer with four seconds left and Tyler Wahl grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the time.

The Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) improved their record this season to 11-1 in games decided by six or fewer points and extended their home winning streak against Penn State to 21 games.

They remained one game behind first-place Illinois (17-5, 10-2), a 74-57 winner over Indiana (16-6, 7-5) earlier Saturday.

Purdue (20-3, 9-3) kept pace with UW with an 82-76 victory over visiting Michigan (11-9, 5-5) earlier Saturday.

Michigan State (17-5, 8-3) suffered an ugly 84-63 loss at Rutgers.

UW also matched its victory total of last season. That team won its 18th game on March 19, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, and finished 18-13.

Penn State (9-10, 4-7) last won in Madison on Jan. 26, 1995.

Three days after shooting 12.5% from three-point range (3 of 24) at Illinois, the Badgers were worse in the opening half. UW hit 1 of 10 three-point attempts in the first 20 minutes and finished 6 of 21.

That performance came against a Penn State team 12th in the Big Ten in three-point defense (35.0%).

Steven Crowl (13 points), Wahl (12) and Chucky Hepburn (10) carried the offense for UW.

Johnny Davis and Brad Davison combined to hit just 1 of 11 three-pointers and 8 of 31 shots overall in the loss to Illinois.

Davis, 25 of 65 overall in the previous four games, missed all shots in the opening half and finished 2 of 13. He contributed four points and nine rebounds.

Davison went 0 for 5 in the opening half and finished 3 of 10 for nine points.

Sam Sessoms scored 14 points to lead Penn State.

If you enjoy seeing crisp offense and plenty of scoring, the first half had to leave you bored beyond belief.

The teams combined for 31 points, 2-for-22 shooting from three-point range (9.1%) and 13-for-61 overall (21.3%).

Penn State missed 13 consecutive shots during a particularly brutal stretch, went 10 minutes 22 seconds without a point and trailed by just 18-13 at the break.

How?

Because UW’s offensive execution was awful.

Penn State sent multiple defenders at Davis and Wahl anytime they tried to post up and the results were ugly.

UW hit 1 of 10 three-pointers and 8 of 31 shots overall in the half and let a 17-5 lead disappear by scoring just one point over the final 6:31 of the half.

After combining for 13 field goals in the first 20 minutes, UW and Penn State combined to shoot 7 for 14 in the first 4:33 of the second half.

Crowl’s three-pointer gave UW a 28-21 lead.

UW again failed to put away the Nittany Lions, though.

The Badgers scored two points – two free throws by Davison – on their next eight possessions and the Nittany Lions pulled within 30-29 on a three-pointer by Greg Lee with 11:10 left.

Led by Sessoms with eight consecutive points, the Nittany Lions went on a 11-4 run to turn a 32-29 deficit into a 40-36 lead with 7:40 left.

Gard called a timeout eight seconds later because he saw his players were reeling.

The Badgers responded with a 7-0 run — in a span of 1:08. Davis hit a jumper, Crowl hit a three-pointer and then fed Davison for a lay-up and a 43-40 lead with 5:49 left.

Swarming defense led to a missed three-pointer by Sessoms and Crowl hit his third three-pointer for a 46-40 lead with 4:58 left.

Davison hit a three-pointer – his first in five attempts – for a 49-40 lead with 3:46 left.

Sessoms ended the 13-0 run with two free throws with 3:17 left. After UW failed to score, Seth Lundy hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 49-45 with 2:19 left.

After a miss by Davis, Dread hit a jumper. After another miss by Davis, Dread got free for a lay-in and a 49-49 tie.

Wahl broke the tie with a drive with 30.5 seconds left and Penn State called a timeout with 27.1 seconds left.

UW had two fouls to give. Davis committed UW’s fifth of the half with 12.2 seconds left. Penn State got the ball in and called a timeout with 10.1 seconds left.

Davison then committed UW’s sixth foul of the half, with 6.1 seconds left.

Dread missed a contested three-pointer from the left wing, Wahl grabbed the rebound and UW had escaped.

