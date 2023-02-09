Bad Wolf, ITVX Round Out Cast On Arthurian Legend Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Additional cast members have been revealed for the first series of ITVX’s The Winter King, produced by His Dark Materials and Doctor Who outfit Bad Wolf.

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles, the series, which has just wrapped in the UK, stars Iain de Castecker as Arthur Pendragon. It follows Pendragon’s exploits as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

Eddie Marsan plays High King Uther, Ellie James is Nimue, and Nathaniel Martello-White plays Merlin.

The new cast includes Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere, “the exacting, beautiful and ambitious exiled-Princess of Henis Wyren”; Steven Elder (The King) as Bishop Bedwin, the “deeply kind and affable Bishop of Dumnonia”; and Andrew Gower (Outlander) as Sansum, “Bishop Bedwin’s fanatical novice, who holds great sway over the Christians of Britain”.

Also joining are Aneirin Hughes (Dream Horse) as Gorfydd, “the ruthless leader of Powys, a traditional enemy of Dumnonia”; Emily John (My Policeman) as Ceinwyn, “the sought-after princess of Powys”; Tatjana Nardone (Devils) as Ladwys, “a wild pagan and warrior, and rebellious lover to Gundleus”; and Ken Nwosu (Killing Eve) as Sagramor, “a fearsome warrior who is Arthur’s friend and brother in arms”;

Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl) will play Cadwys, “a shrewd and wily warrior-king with a dedicated tribe”.

Produced by Bad Wolf in association with One Big Picture and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill is overseeing the commission and production of the drama on behalf of ITVX.

Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore have adapted Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles and will executive produce. Lead director Otto Bathurst will executive produce with Toby Leslie. Executive producers are Julie Gardner, Lachlan MacKinnon, Sherry Marsh, Shelley Browning and Kenneth Browning. The show is produced by Catrin Lewis Defis.