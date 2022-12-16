Bad week for QBs, Jeff Driskel as the new Taysom Hill & a big week for Ekeler

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski to preview all of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday NFL games happening in Week 15 to help you win your fantasy football playoff matchup.

Can you trust Dallas Goedert this week? Is Miles Sanders a terrible fantasy football analyst? What can we expect from Desmond Ridder (and will he help Drake London)? Lots of questions are answered in this very fun episode.

Andy makes the pitch that Texans QB/TE Jeff Driskel might be the new Taysom Hill (at least for fantasy) and Scott implores you, the listener, to start Zonovan Knight against the Lions this week.

Nobody is thrilled with Travis Etienne’s fantasy value since the Jaguars, for some reason, never seem to throw him the ball and Austin Ekeler is set up for a big game through the air against the Titans.

Tom Brady’s issues in Tampa Bay are diagnosed (it’s the offensive line’s fault) but they won’t be fixed against a very good Bengals team that is getting healthy at the right time. Also, we’re excited about the Colts WRs against a bad Vikings defense but can we trust Matt Ryan’s arm?

Sit down and get comfortable, these guys are handing out loads of fantasy football insight and advice that you’ll want to have in your back pocket while setting your lineups this week.

