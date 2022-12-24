Bad weather, backup QBs & star WRs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski to preview all of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday NFL games happening in week 16 with an eye towards fantasy football.

Many of the games talked about will have freezing temperatures, snow and strong gusts of wind that could play big roles in passing games around the country. The guys talk about that and also about Californians inability to deal with weather of any sort.

Matt struggles to figure out which TE he’ll start on his own fantasy teams while Dalton talks up Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and D.J. Moore. Meanwhile, Scott can’t figure out what to do with K.J. Osborn and would take almost any rushing yardage prop bet for Derrick Henry against the Texans this week.

Scott also explains the PBI (Pianow Backup Index) and uses it throughout the podcast to explain the offensive impact of each team that is starting a backup QB in week 16.

02:20 Packers at Dolphins

07:40 Seahawks at Chiefs

14:50 Giants at Vikings

20:15 Eagles at Cowboys

27:20 Lions at Panthers

30:35 Bengals at Patriots

33:40 Bills at Bears

37:00 Raiders at Steelers

40:30 Commanders at 49ers

46:30 Broncos at Rams

49:00 Texans at Titans

53:55 Falcons at Ravens

57:10 Saints at Browns

62:05 Buccaneers at Cardinals

64:55 Chargers at Colts

