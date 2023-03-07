‘Bad Sisters’ & ‘Banshees’ Lead – The Hamden Journal

Apple’s comedy series Bad Sisters and Martin McDonagh’s latest feature, The Banshees of Inisherin, lead this year’s Irish Film And TV Academy Award nominations (IFTAs). Scroll down for the complete list.
Bad Sisters leads across film and TV with 12 nominations, including Best Drama, Lead Actress (Sharon Horgan), Director (Dearbhla Walsh), and four nods in Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson, and Sarah Greene.
The Banshees of Inisherin clocked 11 nominations, including Best Film as well as Best Director and Screenplay for Martin McDonagh. Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon also pop up in the acting categories.
Irish filmmaker Frank Berry’s latest pic Aisha trails Bad Sisters and Banshees with ten nominations. The film follows a young Nigerian woman, played by Letitia Wright, who struggles to navigate the asylum system in Ireland.
Paul Mescal also picked up two nominations: The first in the Best Actor category for his leading role in Charlotte Wells’ well-received debut and a second in Best Supporting Actor for God’s Creatures, where he features opposite Emily Watson.
Elsewhere Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends clocked seven nominations, and Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder received six nominations.
“What an exciting time right now for the Irish screen industry,” Irish Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty, said. “This superb line-up of Nominees in the running for the Irish Academy Awards showcases to the world the high caliber of acting, filmmaking, and storytelling we have in this country. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great work and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the ceremony.”
The IFTA Awards Ceremony will take place on May 7 in Dublin.
IFTA Nominations:
BEST FILM
Aisha
The Banshees of Inisherin
God’s Creatures
Lakelands
Róise & Frank
The Wonder
DIRECTOR – FILM
Aisha – Frank Berry
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
It Is In Us All – Antonia Campbell Hughes
Joyride – Emer Reynolds
Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon
Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty & Peter Murphy
SCRIPT – FILM
Aisha – Frank Berry
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
God’s Creatures – Shane Crowley
Joyride – Ailbhe Keogan
Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon
Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy
LEAD ACTOR – FILM
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands
Liam Neeson – Marlowe
Ollie West – The Sparrow
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
LEAD ACTRESS – FILM
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank
Danielle Galligan – Lakelands
Kelly Gough – Tarrac
Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter
Zara Devlin – Ann
SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM
Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam
SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM
Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
Eileen Walsh – Ann
Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Tár
The Fabelmans
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
Austin Butler – Elvis
Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All
Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front
Josh O’Connor – Aisha
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Emily Watson – God’s Creatures
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Letitia Wright – Aisha
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Viola Davis – The Woman King
BEST DRAMA
Bad Sisters
Conversations with Friends
Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)
Smother
The Dry
Vikings: Valhalla
DIRECTOR – DRAMA
Bad Sisters – Dearbhla Walsh
Conversations with Friends – Lenny Abrahamson
Maxine – Laura Way
Severance – Aoife McArdle
Smother – Dathaí Keane
The Dry – Paddy Breathnach
SCRIPT – DRAMA
Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan
Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran
Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee
Smother – Kate O’Riordan
The Dry – Nancy Harris
Top Boy – Ronan Bennett
LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA
Aidan Turner – The Suspect
Conleth Hill – Holding
Jason O’Mara – Smother
Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection
Stephen Rea – The English
Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call
LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA
Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Dervla Kirwan – Smother
Roisin Gallagher – The Dry
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Siobhan McSweeney – Holding
SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA
Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters
Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters
Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters
Moe Dunford – The Dry
Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends
SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Brenda Fricker – Holding
Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters
Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters
Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor
Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The Artist & The Wall of Death
The Ghost of Richard Harris
How To Tell A Secret
Million Dollar Pigeons
North Circular
Nothing Compares
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
An Irish Goodbye
Call Me Mommy
Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You
Lamb
Wednesday’s Child
You’re Not Home
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Candlelight
Dagda’s Harp
Red Rabbit
Soft Tissue
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle
How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman
It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail
The Dry – Cathal Watters
Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson
COSTUME DESIGN
Aisha – Kathy Strachan
The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh
Disenchanted – Joan Bergin
Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle
Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Aisha – Tamara Conboy
Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty
Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball
Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill
Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy
HAIR & MAKE-UP
Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne
The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin
Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle
The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson
Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney
SOUND
Aisha
The Banshees of Inisherin
Conversations with Friends
The Sparrow
The Wonder
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks
Lakelands – Daithí
Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire
The Dry – Sarah Lynch
EDITING
Aisha – Colin Campbell
Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun
Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon
VFX
The Banshees of Inisherin
Marlowe
Stranger Things
The Woman King