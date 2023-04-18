‘Bad Company’ EP & Don Simpson’s Brother Was 77 – The Hamden Journal

Lary Simpson, who launched a career in entertainment law at Tri-Star Pictures before leaving legal practice to join older brother Don Simpson in motion picture production, died Jan. 25 of cancer at his home in Noank, Connecticut. He was 77.

His death was announced by his family.

After earning a law degree from California Western School of Law and serving in the U.S. Army, Simpson began his career in the entertainment business as an attorney in the legal department of Tri-Star. He later became an associate attorney at Bloom, Hergott, Deimer and Cook in Beverly Hills, where he represented producers, writers, actors and directors.

In 1995, Simpson left the practice of law to become a film producer, initially working with brother Don following the termination of the longstanding and successful partnership between Don and Jerry Bruckheimer. Simpson and Bruckheimer produced such 1980s blockbusters Top Gun, the first two Beverly Hills Cop pics, Flashdance and Days of Thunder, along with Crimson Tide, The Rock and Dangerous Minds.

After the death of Don Simpson in 1996, Lary Simpson formed his own production company to develop projects initiated by his brother. In 2002, he was an executive producer on the feature film Bad Company, released by Touchstone Pictures. Bad Company was originally developed by Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred Anthony Hopkins and Chris Rock.

Lary Simpson also received Still Photography and Additional Thanks credits for his contributions to the documentary series Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun in 2004.

In 2003 Simpson and his wife Sally moved to Telluride, Colorado. Simpson created, funded and directed the Telluride Screenwriters’ Conference, and provided financial support for and served as a member of the Board of the La Jolla Playhouse.

In 2020 the couple moved to Connecticut to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Simpson is survived by son Tait Simpson and daughter Britt Simpson and their spouses; and three granddaughters, June, Olive and Penelope.