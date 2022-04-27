Bad Bunny to star in Marvel film as El Muerto

It’s an exciting day for movie goers, marvel superhero fans — but most importantly, Bad Bunny fans!

Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been casted to join Marvel Universe for an El Muerto film by Sony releasing on Jan. 12, 2024, according to Variety.

The 28-year-old Latin Grammy Award winner will star as El Muerto when after making the announcement at CinemaCon.

“To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible,” Bad Bunny said when he broke the news at CinemaCon.

Bad Bunny will play a wrestler who battled Spider-Man in the past. Spider-Man rescued El Muerto in the hospital when El Dorado took him captive and claimed his life. El Muerto was saved by Spider-Man and the two would eventually team up to defeat El Dorado.

The entertainer is a huge WWE wrestling fan and appeared at WrestleMania 37, battling John Morrison and The Miz. He also faced Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble in January. During his concerts, Bad Bunny makes it known to fans his immense love for wrestling

The Puerto Rican artist is known for his performances in “Bullet Train” and “Narcos: Mexico,” and will star in the upcoming film “Cassandro.”