Bad Bunny Team Clarifies Apparent Harry Styles On-Screen Diss During Coachella Headlining Set

Bad Bunny‘s team had a simple message for upset Harry Styles fans on Monday: no se pretende faltar al respeto. After Benito appeared to shade Harry during his historic headlining Coachella set on Friday night, the reggaeton superstar’s team said a tweet that appeared behind Bunny during the performance was not what it seemed.

The tweet stated: “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagaon.” The latter is a reference to the song “El Apagón” from Bunny’s acclaimed Un Verano Sin Ti album and the former was just confusing. On Monday (April 17) a rep for Bunny told Rolling Stone that the singer had no comment, adding that Benito did not approve of the message in the tweet.

The visual content company that produced the images for his set, Sturdy.co, also reportedly confirmed that Bunny did not approve the Styles-dissing tweet and said it also did not intend to throw shade at the British singer/actor.

“Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer,” Sturdy.co reportedly said in an Instagram Story statement on Monday. “The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for [this] Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

While Bunny has not reacted to the viral tweetstorm set off by the apparent Harry shade, fans speculated that it suggested he could easily have penned Style’s hit “As It Was,” while there was no way Styles could have written “El Apagón”; Bunny’s Un Verano album was up for record and song of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards and was bested by Styles’ Harry’s House for album of the year.

Bad Bunny became Coachella’s first-ever solo Latino headliner on Friday, during which he shared a poignant message about life in the celebrity bubble. “Humbly speaking, people think they know the lives of famous people, but they don’t,” he told his crowd. “They don’t know what we feel, what we live through,” he continued. “They will never know what a heart can feel. Don’t believe everything you hear. You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview or a TikTok.”

At press time it did not appear that Styles has reacted to the tweet’s display during Bad Bunny’s action-packed two-hour set, which included special guests Jhayco, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow, Post Malone and a jet ski.

