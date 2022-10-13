Bad Bunny leads 2022 American Music Awards nominations: See the full list

A summer without you could give way to an autumn with lots of hardware for Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight, including his first nod for the evening’s top honor, Artist of the Year.
Following close behind him are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, the year’s most-nominated female artists, and Drake: All three garnered six nominations, including Artist of the Year. Rounding out that category and boasting five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and the Weeknd.
Newcomers are also well represented this year, with more than 40 artists receiving their first-ever nominations. Among them are Jack Harlow (four), Tems (four), Latto (three), Blackpink (one), Anitta (one), and Swedish House Mafia (one).
Noam Galai/Getty Bad Bunny
New categories this year are Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song, and Favorite Rock Album.
Billed as the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Fan voting for is open now via voteamas.com and Twitter, except for Favorite K-Pop Artist, which will open Nov. 1.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
-
Adele
-
Bad Bunny
-
Beyoncé
-
Drake
-
Harry Styles
-
Taylor Swift
-
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
-
Dove Cameron
-
GAYLE
-
Latto
-
Måneskin
-
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
-
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
-
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix”
-
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR U”
-
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
-
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
-
Bad Bunny
-
Coldplay
-
Ed Sheeran
-
Elton John
-
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
-
Adele, “Easy On Me”
-
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
-
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
-
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
-
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
-
Bad Bunny
-
Drake
-
Ed Sheeran
-
Harry Styles
-
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
-
Adele
-
Beyoncé
-
Doja Cat
-
Lizzo
-
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
-
BTS
-
Coldplay
-
Imagine Dragons
-
Måneskin
-
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
-
Adele, 30
-
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
-
Beyoncé, Renaissance
-
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
-
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
-
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
-
Adele, “Easy On Me”
-
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
-
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
-
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
-
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
-
Chris Stapleton
-
Cody Johnson
-
Luke Combs
-
Morgan Wallen
-
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
-
Carrie Underwood
-
Lainey Wilson
-
Maren Morris
-
Miranda Lambert
-
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
-
Dan + Shay
-
Lady A
-
Old Dominion
-
Parmalee
-
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
-
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
-
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
-
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
-
Taylor Swiftm Red (Taylor’s Version)
-
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
-
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
-
Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”
-
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
-
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
-
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
-
Drake
-
Future
-
Kendrick Lamar
-
Lil Baby
-
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
-
Cardi B
-
GloRilla
-
Latto
-
Megan Thee Stallion
-
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
-
Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
-
Gunna, DS4EVER
-
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
-
Lil Durk, 7220
-
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
-
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR U”
-
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
-
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
-
Latto, “Big Energy”
-
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
-
Brent Faiyaz
-
Chris Brown
-
GIVĒON
-
Lucky Daye
-
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
-
Beyoncé
-
Doja Cat
-
Muni Long
-
Summer Walker
-
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
-
Beyoncé, Renaissance
-
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
-
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
-
Summer Walker, Still Over It
-
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
-
Beyoncé, “BREAK MY SOUL”
-
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
-
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out the Window”
-
SZA, “I Hate U”
-
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
-
Bad Bunny
-
Farruko
-
J Balvin
-
Jhayco
-
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
-
Anitta
-
Becky G
-
Kali Uchis
-
KAROL G
-
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
-
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
-
Farruko, La 167
-
J Balvin, JOSE
-
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
-
ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
-
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
-
Becky G x KAROL G, “MAMIII”
-
KAROL G, “PROVENZA”
-
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
-
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
-
Imagine Dragons
-
Machine Gun Kelly
-
Måneskin
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers
-
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New**
-
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
-
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
-
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
-
Måneskin, “Beggin'”
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM **New**
-
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
-
Ghost, Impera
-
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
-
Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
-
Anne Wilson
-
For KING & COUNTRY
-
Katy Nichole
-
Matthew West
-
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
-
CeCe Winans
-
DOE
-
E. Dewey Smith
-
Maverick City Music
-
Tamela Mann
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
-
Diplo
-
Marshmello
-
Swedish House Mafia
-
The Chainsmokers
-
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
-
Elvis
-
Encanto
-
Sing 2
-
Stranger Things season 4
-
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST **New**
-
Burna Boy
-
CKay
-
Fireboy DML
-
Tems
-
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New**
-
BLACKPINK
-
BTS
-
SEVENTEEN
-
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
-
TWICE
Related content: