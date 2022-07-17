Backup QBs available for Browns if Watson suspension is long

The Cleveland Browns still have a major unknown with training camp right around the corner. Judge Sue Robinson received briefings from both sides last week, two weeks after the conclusion of Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing in front of her.

With Cleveland’s training camp kicking off on July 27th, players generally arrive for physicals the day prior, so there is not much time for Robinson to make a ruling. It is important to note, Robinson is not beholden to the NFL’s schedule only the time she needs to make a proper decision.

That leaves the Browns without knowing who their starting quarterback will be to start the season and, if Watson is disciplined for less than a full season, when he will return.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the team could look to add a backup quarterback if there is a long suspension. It has seemed for a while that Jacoby Brissett will be the starter, although Jimmy Garoppolo could be an option, if Watson is suspended.

Outside of Garoppolo, there may not be another starter available in the league but a few backups could be. As expected, the free agent list and potential trade targets for a backup QB are not overly impressive but there are some options:

Cam Newton – Free Agent

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Glennon – FA

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. McCarron – FA

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Gilbert – FA

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Josh Rosen – FA

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Darnold – Carolina

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew – Philadelphia

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Love – Green Bay

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke – Wasghington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy – Arizona

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

