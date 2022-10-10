‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at Comic Con

Storyful

Great Scott!: Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd Share Hug on Stage at New York Comic Con

The crowd went wild at the New York Comic Convention on October 8 when the stars of the Back to the Future movies, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, reunited with an onstage embrace.Video recorded by Federico Carestia shows Fox arriving and taking his seat on a couch before Lloyd walks out a few moments later.The two actors reminisced about their respective roles in the sci-fi trilogy as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, reports said.Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as a 29-year-old in 1991, has written and spoken extensively about his life with the condition, and founded a research institute. Credit: Federico Carestia via Storyful