‘Back To The Future’ Musical Sets 2024 North American Tour – The Hamden Journal

Back to the Future: The Musical will launch a North American tour in the summer of 2024, producers announced today.

The tour will start less than a year after the show’s Broadway opening, scheduled for August 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The musical will open its tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland in June 2024 and continue to the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina the following month. The tour will tech and play preview performances at Proctors in Schenectady, New York. Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.

“Following London and soon Broadway, we are delighted to take Back To The Future: The Musical on the road,” said Lead Producer Colin Ingram said. “We look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences, who have cherished this story for decades, with the moving and spectacular musical version.”

Today’s announcement was made by Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy. The musical won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical following its opening on London’s West End.