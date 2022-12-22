‘Back On The Record With Bob Costas’ Canceled By HBO After 2 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is not moving forward with a third season of Back On the Record With Bob Costas.

“Bob Costas and his team have delivered insightful and quality sports programming with ‘Back on the Record,’ and we are proud of its multiple Sports Emmy nominations,” HBO spokesperson said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “Bob is an important part of HBO Sports’ history and Back on the Record was an excellent chapter in that story.”

Back On the Record, a four-episodes-per-year interview series featuring Costas in in-depth conversations with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures, marked the veteran sportscaster and TV host’s third show on HBO where he has a long history.

Costas won seven Sports Emmy Awards as host of the premium network’s On The Record with Bob Costas (2001-2004) and Costas Now (2005-2009).

“I have always been proud of my association with HBO, and the type of programming we have been able to do over the years,” Costas said. “I am grateful for the invaluable contributions of my many talented HBO colleagues past and present, and to Ross Greenburg, Rick Bernstein, and most recently, Nina Rosenstein for their support and for the opportunity to be part of a network that has long been the gold standard.”

Some of the people Costas interviewed during On the Record’s two-season run included Peyton Manning, John McEnroe, Carmelo Anthony, Aly Raisman, Billie Jean King and Bomani Jones.