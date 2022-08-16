‘Bachelorette’ host slammed for not being honest about contestant getting COVID

On Monday night, one of men, Logan Palmer, tested positive for after the group date earlier in the day, but ahead of the cocktail party, which was ultimately canceled. Host delivered the news to Gabby, but he didn’t quite tell the guys the whole truth, which had Bachelor Nation a little up in arms.

“As you can probably tell by now, Logan’s not here. There has been a situation with Logan. And because of that, there is no after party,” Jesse vaguely told the guys. Spencer asked if Logan was okay, to which Jesse answered, “Logan’s doing, yeah, Logan’s doing okay.”

thought the ominous way Jesse didn’t inform the rest of the guys about Logan testing positive for COVID, especially since they had all been hanging out earlier in the day on the group date, was kinda messed up since they have a right to know that they were exposed to the virus.

And following that moment in the episode, there was really no other mention of Logan or mention of a COVID exposure, until later when Gabby casually inserted, “I had to send Nate home and then Logan can’t be joining us for the rest of our journey. And so now I have four men.” This statement led to even more questions from Bachelorette fans, like – why does Logan getting COVID mean he isn’t on the show anymore? Other viewers speculated that Logan may have eliminated himself because he realized he wasn’t into Gabby after all.

In case you missed it, two weeks ago, Logan caused a commotion when he switched teams from the other Bachelorette, , because he decided he had stronger feelings for Gabby. Bachelor Nation didn’t love the fact that Gabby let Logan join her group of guys, especially since he had been accepting roses from Rachel week after week, knowing that he wasn’t that into her.

Fortunately, Gabby didn’t seem all that upset about Logan leaving. In the end, she shared, “This week, I had to send Nate home, and then Logan can’t be joining us for the rest of our journey. And so now I have four men, but I still have hard decisions to make. It’s taken a lot of thought in considering Hometowns, but I think I have a pretty good idea of how I want to proceed into the Rose Ceremony tonight.”

Story continues

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch this ‘Bachelorette’ contestant getting booted after he called the girls ‘b****es’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.