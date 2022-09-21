‘Bachelorette’ finale was an emotional rollercoaster that ended with fans unhappy about the new Bachelor

Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys.

Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds of the their love could find no purchase when they arrived home in the U.S. As their relationship dissolved infidelity arose.

“I mean, I think everyone knows obviously it didn’t really work out,” Rachel said. “He cheated on me.”

Rachel didn’t feel bad for too long though, as the Aven Jones, who she kicked to the curb for Tino, made a surprise appearance.

“I was just wondering if you wanted to maybe get out of here and just catch up?” he asked Rachel.

“I would love nothing more.” she replied

The two left the stage with host Jesse Palmer and Tino sitting there in shock.

“I don’t know where they are going,” Jesse said. “This has left [Tino] and I in an awkward situation.”

Viewers loved all the drama they got from Rachel’s finale. Gabby’s journey was a little more familiar. She got engaged to Erich Schwer and they are still together.

A little over two hours into the finale Jesse announced who would be the next Bachelor, Zach Shallcross. Zach was one of the finalists on this season of The Bachelorette until he voluntarily left after a disastrous fantasy suite date with Rachel.

The overwhelming reaction on Twitter was negative. Many fans believe Zach is too boring to be a leading man for the franchise. While Zach may be boring, the few women we met from the upcoming season seemed very memorable. And even though Zach’s debut as the new Bachelor underwhelmed viewers, at least Jesse is excited for him.

“Cannot be more excited for you,” Jesse said. “I think it’s time to find this guy a wife… He deserves it!”

For more information on The Bachelorette visit ABC.

Watch as tears flow following Selma Blair’s heroic performance on Dancing ‘With the Stars’:

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.