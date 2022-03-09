Bachelor Nation slams Clayton Echard on National Women’s Day

They say it every season, but season of might actually be the most dramatic yet.

During Tuesday night’s fantasy suites episode, Clayton told all three of the remaining women – Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and Susie Evans – that he is in love with them. While hearing that Clayton is in love with them was enough for Rachel and Gabby to accept the key to the fantasy suite and take their relationship with Clayton to the next level, Susie had some questions.

Understandably, Susie expressed that she could not move forward with an engagement if she found out that he had the same feelings for the other women and, especially, if he slept with the other women. Unfortunately for Clayton, the deed was done and he told Susie the truth. From there, what started off as an awkward and uncomfortable conversation surrounding a lot of confusion, eventually turned into a full on couple’s fight.

Ultimately, Clayton felt like Susie was not willing to work through the issue with him and fight for their relationship, so he told Susie, “I’m just gonna be honest with you, I mean, in my eyes, like, you just invalidated everything that we had. And it just, like, to me, like, if you cared so much about me, if you really actually thought I was the person, and I instilled, like, this belief in you that there’s good men out there, and I re-instilled that and, like, your family said they’d never seen you happier. Like, if it was really true, like, I would think you would work through something like this.”

Sensing that their relationship was over, Susie started to back track to the point that she even started questioning herself for standing up for her own beliefs. “It’s actually made me rethink, did I go about this the wrong way? Like, was I expecting too much,” Susie asked Clayton. However, it was too late. The Bachelor already had one foot out the door.

“I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore,” Clayton coldly told Susie. “We’re done. I’m done. We’re not getting anything else out of what we’re saying anymore. I’m sorry that I even raised my voice because this is out of character for me. It’s just because I cared so much and I really did love you. And to have this ripped from me is why you’re seeing what you’re seeing right now. I have nothing more to say, there’s nothing more. Anything you say to me at this point doesn’t matter anymore, and so I’m just gonna walk you out. I’m done.”

Bachelor Nation did not appreciate the way Clayton treated Susie after she opened up about her feelings, and the fact that the episode aired on International Women’s Day didn’t help.

So Clayton and Susie’s relationship has unexpectedly and abruptly ended but, apparently, the drama has only just begun, as host Jesse Palmer promised that this season’s finale will be “truly shocking” and historic. Stay tuned.

The Bachelor airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

