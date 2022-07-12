Bachelor Nation cringing over most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, is starring two women, and , who are set to date the same group of men. However, surprisingly, that’s not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night’s premiere. The moment can’t stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter cringing over Gabby and Mario’s kiss, calling it “the worst kiss” they’ve ever seen with comments like:

And they were even more surprised when Gabby gave Mario her first impression rose after what they thought was a super awkward kiss. However, Gabby didn’t seem to have a problem with locking lips with Mario at all. In fact, she thought he was a great kisser, as she shared, “I was really excited to talk to Mario. He’s a great kisser. He’s kind of giving me butterflies.”

Gabby also shared, “These first few guys are really amazing. It’s truly surreal to know that they’re here for me. I’m enjoying the hell out of it. But I want to know who Rachel is kissing, if they’re good, if they’re bad. I feel like it’s not weird. I mean, she’s my friend.”

On the other hand, Rachel’s first kiss with Tino Franco was deemed acceptable by Bachelor Nation, even though his name is a little too similar to her dad’s name, Tony.

In case you missed the last season of The Bachelor, Rachel and Gabby became best friends during Clayton Echard’s season when he notoriously fell in love with all three of the final women. Hopefully Rachel and Gabby’s friendship gets them through what looks to be a very complicated and entangled season as the two women navigate falling in love with, and kissing, possibly the same men over the next few weeks.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

