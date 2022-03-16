‘Bachelor’ Clayton is rejected and leaves single

History was made during the finale of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor Tuesday when, for the first time in the history of the show, the bachelor was rejected and left a single man.

After Echard realized he was in love with Susie Evans “the most,” Echard decided to kill two birds with one stone by breaking up with the final two ladies – Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey – at the same time.

While Windey slammed Echard for betraying her and refused to let him walk her out, Recchia broke out into tears and promised him that letting her go would “haunt” him. And while the two women were left brokenhearted by Echard, karma caught up to the bachelor when he tried to win Susie back and was ultimately rejected.

“It’s just you and me here because, like, I don’t want anything else. And I want you to know that I’m so fully committed to, like, showing you how much I love you and how I will never stop fighting for you. And I know that I can’t take back what I’ve done, and I take full accountability for it,” Echard told Evans. However, Evans responded, “I don’t feel like the kind of love I have for you right now is the kind of love that you have for me right now.”

Evans added, “You have an unconditional love of somebody that you want to spend a lifetime with, and, like, that’s not where I’m at. I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone. It doesn’t make it, like, an easy decision. It’s devastating, if I’m being honest. But, like, I’ve thought this through, and, like, I don’t think that I’m your person and, like, and I don’t think that you’re mine. But it doesn’t, like, take away from everything that we’ve had and the love that I genuinely, like, feel in my heart for you.”

When Echard asked Evans if there is a chance it could be something in the future, Evans point blank stated, “I feel like it’s over.” However, during the reunion Tuesday, Bachelor Nation was surprised to find out that, since leaving Iceland, the two have rekindled their romance and have gotten back together.

In fact, it was a happily ever after for all four previously broken hearts. Host Jesse Palmer announced at the end of the night that, also for the first time in the history of the franchise, Season 19 of The Bachelorette will star two women – both Recchia and Windey!

As you could imagine, Bachelor Nation was thrilled:

On starring in the same season and going on a journey to find love together, Recchia stated, “This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve been through the most crazy experience together,” while Windey shared, “I’m a girl’s girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for.”

