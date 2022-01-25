‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard makes history after taking back rose

After one week off, returned Monday night and picked up where the last episode left off, with asking host if anyone has ever taken a rose back before.

After finding out that Cassidy Timbrooks, who had received a group date rose, allegedly has a friends-with-benefits back home, Clayton wasn’t so sure she was deserving of it anymore. However, he needed to first find out if it was even possible to retract a rose before he could move forward.

“What I’m hearing is that Cassidy essentially has a friends-with-benefits that she apparently was FaceTiming right before the limo entrance,” Clayton told Jesse. He later added, “The frustrating part is, like, I’ve already given her a rose, and, like, this is really muddying the waters.” As for if it was possible for him to take her rose back, Jesse told the , “Listen, Clayton, there are no rules. You can do whatever you wanna do.” And Clayton thought: game on.

With the green light from Jesse, Clayton pulled Cassidy aside to confront her about the allegations, to which Cassidy initially blatantly lied about saying, “I haven’t had any relationship of any kind since the summer of 2019. I have not spoken to a guy who I have any interest in a relationship with for a very long time.” However, after telling Cassidy he knows she had FaceTimed someone days before stepping out of the limo, Cassidy later admitted, “There’s a guy I slept with a few times over the course of the past few months who knows I’m here. But from the minute I met you, all I have done is gush about how I’m already falling into something with you.”

Cassidy’s admission was a little too late, as Clayton had already lost trust in her from her initial lie. Ultimately, Clayton decided to not only take her rose away, but send her home altogether, and Cassidy lost it.

“I don’t see anyone else in the house who, like, glows as soon as they walk away from you. Like, there’s no one as excited about you here as I am. I just would hate to see you send home someone who really does have a connection with you and actually likes you for, you know, the opinion of a few girls who ultimately will probably be gone in a few weeks ’cause they’re not your one. I haven’t even packed my stuff,” said Cassidy as she broke out into tears.

Bachelor Nation was pretty happy that Cassidy was being sent home. The only thing they did complain about was not actually seeing the rose physically taken away from her. And while it probably would have been very satisfying to see, at least Clayton brought peace to the house… for now.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

