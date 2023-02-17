‘Babylon’ Sets Debut Date On Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

The 3x Oscar-nominated Damien Chazelle directed early Hollywood epic, Babylon, will hit Paramount+ on Feb. 21 in U.S and Canada, which is 61 days after its theatrical window.

The Paramount/C2 movie which stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Luna and Lukas Haas will also debut in U.K., Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Latin America, Brazil and South Korea on Paramount+ later this year.

Babylon is up for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

The movie, inspired by real-life Hollywood players from the 1920s, follows an ambitious cast of characters — The Silent Film Superstar (Pitt), the Young Starlet (Robbie), the Production Executive (Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) — who are striving to stay on top of the raucous,1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing.

Babylon, shot during the pandemic for $80M in Santa Clarita, CA, was a big awards season swing for Paramount which unfortunately came up short: At the pic’s budget level, it would have needed to make $250M worldwide at the box office to hit breakeven. The pic encountered not just competition from Avatar: The Way of Water over its Christmas opening weekend, but snowstorms which impacted business resulting in a $3.6M 3-day opening. The pic finaled at $15.3M, did better overseas with $41M where these type of auteur-driven movies work, for a global box office of $56.3M.