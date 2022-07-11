Baby Yoda takes center stage in a new line of ‘Star Wars’ Hasbro toys

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection — Series 5 (Photo: Hasbro)

He may be only 50 years young, but The Mandalorian‘s breakout star, Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — is a creature of many moods. And some of those moods are captured in the six Grogu figures that constitute the latest series in Hasbro’s Bounty Collection line. These 2.25-inch collectibles will make their debut at the San Diego Comic Con on June 21, and Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look.

Available on toy store shelves in August ($8.99 each), the Bounty Collection’s Grogu-centric fifth series captures the pint-sized scene stealer in poses ranging from cute and cuddly to inquisitive and intense. Check out his obvious curiosity as he takes a closer look at such Dark Side relics as a Dark Trooper helmet and the hilt of the dreaded Darksaber.

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection — Series 5: Darksaber Discovery (Photo: Hasbro)

Don’t worry — he’s not in any danger of becoming Darth Grogu. Not when he’s got a cuddly pet to take care of! One of the other poses finds Grogu reacting with delight when he snuggles up next to a cuddly Loth-cat. Meanwhile, a Peek-a-Boo pose reveals this Child’s playful side.

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection — Series 5: Loth Cat Cuddles (Photo: Hasbro)

But he’s not all about playtime: Grogu also has to complete his Jedi training by mastering the art and science of the Force, especially since he’s not at Luke Skywalker’s boot camp anymore. Hence, the Force Focus figure shows him intently practicing his Force powers. And a Beskar Bite post proves that there’s nothing like a nice snack of Beskar steel after you’ve finished moving objects with your mind.

Star Wars: The Bounty Collection — Series 5: Force Focus Pose (Photo: Hasbro)

And Habro has another Grogu toy launching later this fall that will get this tyke in motion. Available Oct. 1 at Hasbro Pulse and at most major retailers, Wild Ridin’ Grogu ($59.99) pairs an adorably wide-eyed Grogu figure with his favorite mode of transportation — his hover pram.

Star Wars: Wild Ridin’ Grogu (Photo: Hasbro)

Grogu loves this ride so much, he’s got multiple ways of expressing his joy at being carried around. You can unlock over 25 sound and movement combinations, ranging from childish giggles to head turns as his pram takes flight. And kids will love his soft-touch head and ears, not to mention that fuzzy collar.

Here’s hoping that Mando’s modified N-1 starfighter comes with plenty of trunk space for all of Grogu’s toys.

Hasbro’s The Bounty Collection, Series 5 will be available in August at most major retailers. Wild Ridin’ Grogu rides onto toy shelves on Oct. 1 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.