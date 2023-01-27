Baby of Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy dies

The third child of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy was pronounced dead Friday, just two days after the mom of three was charged with murdering her two older children and attempting to kill her infant, the Plymouth County District Attorney confirmed.

Clancy, 32, was hospitalized in police custody Wednesday night after her husband returned to their Duxbury home after picking up takeout to find their daughter Cora, 5, and son Dawson, 3, apparently strangled.

Clancy, who was reportedly seeking intensive treatment for postpartum anxiety and depression, allegedly jumped out a window before medics arrived.

