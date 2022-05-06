Baby Nola the ‘micro-preemie’ dies in ICU, but her grieving mom vows to keep memory alive

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Born as a helpless 10-inch micro-preemie, Nola precariously clung to life — and endured medical episodes, week after week — while intubated inside an Orlando neonatal intensive care unit.

Six months later, Nola finally weighed as much as a typical newborn at 8 pounds, 6 ounces. She still struggled with chronic lung disease of prematurity. But thanks to daily exercises with her mother, she was getting good at grabbing toys.

Holding her little hands together.

And reaching for her wee ear, often while wearing a colorful bow on her head.

But Nola’s brief journey ended on April 5. She died at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando — the only home she ever knew — prompting messages of grief and sadness from around the world by followers of the Facebook group “Baby Nola’s NICU Journey.”

Cathy Soteropoulos holds a photo of her daughter Nola on April 26 at Canova Beach Park near Indian Harbour Beach.

“She just got tired. She was using every bit of energy that she could muster up just to breathe,” said her mother, Melbourne resident Cathy Soteropoulos.

“She was such a sweet girl. I think that’s why she made an impact on so many people. She was angelic. She was very, very sweet — and I just wish people got to see it for themselves besides through a screen,” Cathy said, tears streaming down her cheeks.

“I hurt. I hurt really bad. I don’t know who I am, or where to go from here. But I do know that I’m going to keep Nola’s memory alive somehow. That’s what is going to help me get through this grieving process and turn it into something positive,” she said.

“It couldn’t have been for nothing,” she said.

Nola Soteropoulos died on April 5 in the neonatal intensive care unit at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando.

Born at 1 pound, 6 ounces

Nola was born via emergency C-section on Sept. 27 after only 27 weeks in the womb. She weighed a tiny 1 pound, 6 ounces and measured only 10 inches long.

She only made two little whimpers before she was intubated — and Cathy would never hear her daughter’s voice again. Nola remained intubated for the rest of her fleeting life.

Nola’s death was a shock for many of the 11,800-plus members of Cathy’s private Facebook group. Cathy chronicled her baby’s short life — and her personal tribulations and heartbreak — via detailed posts and lengthy, emotional first-person videos, sparking thousands of comments offering comfort and inspiration.

“That was my outlet. That’s what got me through,” Cathy said.

“When I was at the Ronald McDonald House or in the NICU, and I needed to talk to somebody, it was as easy as going live. And having that support, and being able to talk through my feelings and my thoughts,” she said.

“And in the meantime, I was able to teach people and show people what goes on behind the scenes,” she said.

Cathy Soteropoulos, her husband, Kevin, and baby Nola spend time together on Christmas Eve at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando.

Celebration of life planned

Cathy said “Baby Nola’s NICU Journey” drew followers from 100 countries, ranging from Nigeria and Slovenia to Sri Lanka and China. Some shared personal experiences of losing loved ones, or the pressures of caring for newborns in the NICU.

Planning is underway for Nola’s celebration of life, which Cathy said will be a public event. Details remain forthcoming.

Nola was a micro-preemie, according to the Texas-based Cook Children’s Health Care System. That’s a baby who is born before the 26th week of pregnancy or weighs less than 1 pound, 12 ounces.

She suffered from bronchopulmonary dysplasia, or chronic lung disease of infancy. Since February, Cathy said she planned to transfer Nola from Orlando to a specialized NICU lung disease program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. But Nola never gained sufficient strength to make the trip.

Cathy spent practically every night in the NICU or the Ronald McDonald House at the AdventHealth for Children campus for six months and 10 days. She described her plight as “fight or flight mode” as her child slipped in and out of critical condition.

“I lived in that hospital. The same chair that I held her in to say goodbye to is the same chair that I slept in many a night,” Cathy recalled, crying.

Wearing an oxygen mask, Santa Claus visits tiny Nola Soteropoulos at the AdventHealth for Children neonatal intensive care unit in Orlando.

Keeping Nola’s spirit alive

Cathy said she feels determined to keep Nola’s legacy alive. Among her ideas:

• Serve as an advocate for mothers with infants in the NICU.

• Write a book: “I have a notebook filled with different ideas right now.”

• Educate others about preeclampsia, the high-risk pregnancy complication that she suffered during Nola’s pregnancy.

Marked by high blood pressure and potential kidney damage in mothers, preeclampsia can cause fetal growth restriction and preterm birth, the Mayo Clinic reports. Cathy was hospitalized for 18 days with severe preeclampsia before doctors removed Nola from her womb via emergency surgery.

These goals could include launching a nonprofit foundation in Nola’s name, Cathy said.

“I’m in the state of grieving right now. But I feel so motivated and compelled to do something that I need to figure that out,” Cathy said.

“I’ve been talking to the Ronald McDonald House corporate (officials), and I’m going to work with them. They want me to tell my story, and the different chapters around Florida want to share it on social media,” she said.

Baby Nola rests on her original Dec. 26 due date inside the AdventHealth for Children neonatal intensive care unit in Orlando.

Generosity from strangers

Cathy and her husband, Kevin, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March. He works as an assistant kitchen manager at Squid Lips Overwater Grill near Cocoa Beach, and she remains on extended leave as a customer service representative with SeaDek Marine Products in Rockledge.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised just shy of $30,000 since September to help defray the couple’s expenses.

Facebook group members Amber Oliveras-Adams and her husband, Sebastian, own Espresso Yourself Mobile Coffee in Melbourne. After Nola’s death, they surprised Cathy and Kevin with a laundry basket filled with donated household supplies — along with a cashier’s check to cover their rent for a month.

“When Nola passed, I just felt moved to do something,” Amber Oliveras-Adams said.

“Towards the end when she was passing, it was a little hard — because I am pregnant. To see a baby not make it, it made me a little worried, so sometimes I had a hard time reading the updates,” Oliveras-Adams said.

“I just felt led to follow her story, and I’m a praying person. So I’m always praying for her family, and guidance and peace,” she said.

Nola Soteropoulos rests at the AdventHealth for Children neonatal intensive care unit in Orlando.

Preeclampsia awareness

Melbourne resident Amanda Petrosky battled preeclampsia during her 2014-15 pregnancy with her son Gabriel. She served as a “mission mom” during the April 30 Space Coast Promise Walk for Preeclampsia at Riverfront Park in Cocoa, and she publicly honored “sweet angel Nola.”

“Nola was born early in September after Cathy had received a diagnosis of preeclampsia. Nola was a fighter. She was strong, and we will not forget her,” Petrosky told the crowd.

“Please join me in a moment of silence to honor Baby Nola and the other lives lost to preeclampsia and HELPP Syndrome,” she said.

Monday, Cathy said she spoke with Preeclampsia Foundation CEO Eleni Tsigas about becoming an advocate for the nonprofit. Preeclampsia is responsible for up to 20% of the 13 million premature births worldwide each year, the foundation reports.

“Even with grief, you know, how do you pick up the pieces? I’m not sure exactly what I’m going to do yet, but I am determined to keep going — because this couldn’t have been for nothing,” Cathy said.

“And I know for a fact that Nola’s journey does not end here. It can’t.”

Expressing grief via social media

On April 26, Cathy Soteropoulos wrote a post in her Facebook group “Baby Nola’s NICU Journey” detailing life after loss:

“I fought so hard for Baby Nola. I really did. I was right there with her every day. Advocating for her everyday. The NICU life became my life. The NICU became my home. The Ronald McDonald House became my home. Their employees and the NICU nurses became my family. It was my life for 6 months and 10 days. I was used to being separated from my husband. I was used to waking up and being there for my baby. Spending time with her. Caring for her. Loving her. Playing with her. Singing to her. Reading to her. She fought so hard, she really did. And I feel like I fought too, I really did. I was ready to do anything and everything I had to in order to be her mommy, and give her the best life. I was ready. Her daddy was ready. It was our life as we knew it,” she wrote.

“But now it’s over. It’s all over.”

