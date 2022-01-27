Jenna Ushkowitz Instagram

Jenna Ushkowitz Instagram Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, the Glee star, 35, announced that she and husband David Stanley are expecting their first child together — and it’s a girl.

“Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕,” she wrote in an Instagram post featuring a greyscale photo of the couple.

In the sweet snap, Stanley is all smiles as he rests his hand over hers, which is placed on her stomach.

RELATED: Glee‘s Jenna Ushkowitz Shares an Intimate Look at Her Wedding Dress Shopping Experience

Ushkowitz and Stanley tied the knot in July in a romantic outdoor ceremony in a Los Angeles. For her special day, Ushkowitz wore an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, with Stanley opting for a tux from Hugo Boss.

“We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated,” the actress shared with Brides of their nuptials.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change,” she added.

The ceremony came shortly after the couple celebrated another milestone moment: their 3-year anniversary.

“3 years … thank you for choosing me,” she wrote alongside a smiling shot of the couple and their cute French bulldog, Bear.

“I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you,” she added. “Much more to come. I love you so much.”