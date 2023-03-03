Baby died from infection linked to contaminated breast pump

A premature infant boy died last year from a rare bacteria causing meningitis and sepsis that was on a contaminated breast pump, federal health officials revealed.

The infant — delivered in February 2022 by C-section at 30 weeks and six days — was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

The preemie’s fatal infection was not caused by tainted formula, however.

The infant had been fed, through a tube, a mix of breast milk and liquid human milk fortifier. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home.





A premature baby born via C-section in Feb. 2022 died after coming into contact with bacteria from a breast pump (stock photo). Getty Images

Samples from the expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and from the liquid human milk fortifier all came back negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Just 20 days old, the infant boy became ill and couldn’t breathe on his own. At the time, he was being treated in a neonatal ICU for complications related to his premature birth, but was stable, feeding and growing, the CDC reported.





The bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii can cause fatal meningitis and sepsis in newborns. CDC

Despite treatment with intravenous antibiotics, the infant died 13 days later.

Health officials warn that Cronobacter sakazakii can live in kitchen sinks, on countertops, pacifiers, bottles, utensils, vacuum cleaning bags and foods.

The germ can cause meningitis and sepsis, most commonly in newborns, and especially in babies born prematurely because they have weakened immune systems.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding people to carefully wash, sanitize and fully dry breast pump to prevent contamination. REUTERS

Although Cronobacter sakazakii infections are treatable with antibiotics, they’re deadly in 40% of infants who develop meningitis.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said steps that can be taken to prevent infections include thorough washing, sanitizing and fully drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.