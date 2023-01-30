BABA Stock, JD Tumble On News Of Strategic Moves

Two China-based stocks — Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) — tumbled Monday as reports said the two planned strategic moves that investors apparently rejected. Despite the fall, BABA stock stayed above its 50-day moving average while JD stock flirted with it.

JD.com and Alibaba are the two largest e-commerce companies in China.

BABA stock dropped on speculation about whether China’s equivalent of Amazon.com (AMZN) is moving its headquarters out of the country to Singapore.

Alibaba, based in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, denied the reports. The company acknowledged that it’s building a new campus in Singapore, but said the facility would be used to house regional operations.

BABA Stock Drops 5.2%

Meanwhile, reports said JD.com is closing its consumer e-commerce services in Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia.

In a statement, JD.com said it will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply-chain infrastructure.

BABA stock dropped 5.2% to 112.20. JD stock plunged 5.5% to 60.30 during afternoon trading on the stock market today.

In other China news, search-engine leader Baidu (BIDU) climbed 1.7% to 141.20 on news it will soon launch an AI chatbot like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

