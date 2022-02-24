BABA Stock Falls As Quarterly Results Miss

Alibaba (BABA) reported quarterly results for its December quarter early Thursday that beat estimates on earnings but missed on revenue. BABA stock fell.

The China e-commerce company reported adjusted earnings of 2.65 a share on revenue of $38.06 billion. Analysts expected Alibaba to report adjusted earnings of $2.55 a share on revenue of $38.9 billion.

BABA stock was down 7.4% to 101.50, during premarket action on the stock market today.

China stocks have been hammered this past year in large part due to extensive crackdowns by Chinese government regulators. Stocks hit hard,, in addition to Alibaba, include Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). The clampdown that began in late 2020 has hit almost every corner in the industry, causing investors to pull out of China stocks.

BABA stock is down 55% this year.

More to follow.

