BABA Stock: Alibaba Delivers Mixed Quarterly Report

China internet giant Alibaba (BABA) early Thursday reported September-quarter results that beat on earnings but showed another quarter of weak revenue performance. Still, BABA stock rose.







The e-commerce firm reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per U.S. share on revenue of $29.12 billion. Analysts expected Alibaba to report earnings of $1.70 a share on revenue of $29.6 billion. Results were for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30. On a year-over-year basis, Alibaba’s earnings rose 15% while sales increased 3%. In the prior quarter revenue fell 4%.

For years, Alibaba consistently reported double-digit revenue growth as one of China’s fastest-growing internet companies. But stringent Covid-19 lockdowns amid burdensome government regulations and a worsening global economy have hamstrung its business. In addition, Alibaba has been hurt by supply chain problems and increasing logistics costs.

BABA Stock Action

BABA stock rose 5.9% to 82.77 in morning action on the stock market today.

“The uncertainties of the global landscape have only reinforced our resolve to focus on building capacity that will yield sustainable, high-quality growth for our customers and our own business over the long term,” Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in a statement with the Alibaba earnings release.

In the past year, BABA stock is down 35%.

Other China tech companies reporting this week include Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) on Tuesday and JD.com (JD) on Friday. Tencent reported third-quarter earnings that topped estimates but sales were a tad light.

Earlier this week, BABA stock and shares of other China internet companies such as JD.com, Tencent and Baidu (BIDU) got a boost following reports that President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held constructive talks on business and political matters at the G20 summit in Bali.

