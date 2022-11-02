BA Stock Jumps Above Key Level As Boeing Guides Free Cash Flow High

Boeing (BA) gave a free cash outlook well above Wall Street’s estimates at its investor day Wednesday after delivering a surprise loss for the third quarter last week. BA stock popped, regaining a key level.







In 2022, Boeing expects to generate $1.5 billion-$2 billion in free cash flow (FCF), management told investors Wednesday. Wall Street was expecting FCF of $670.3 million for the full year. It expects $3 billion-$5 billion in FCF in 2023 as 737 and 787 deliveries ramp up. By 2025, Boeing projects $10 billion in normalized free cash flow and $100 billion in revenue.

Boeing’s FCF peaked at $13.6 billion in 2018, followed by three years of cash burn amid myriad challenges.

By 2025-2026, Boeing on Wednesday also forecast about 800 commercial deliveries, driven by 737 and 787 jets. Boeing’s top-selling 737 Max returned to service in December 2020 after two fatal flights led to worldwide groundings. Deliveries of its 787 resumed last quarter after manufacturing issues. Year to date, Boeing has delivered 277 units of the 737 jet and 9 units of the 787, the company said earlier this month.

Previously on Oct. 26, the Dow Jones aviation and defense giant merely said it continues to expect a return to positive free cash flow this year. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess business performance and overall liquidity, after Boeing earnings collapsed and debts piled up.

For the full year, Wall Street analysts now projects a net loss of $6.39 per share. Analysts expect annual Boeing earnings to return in 2023, after four years of losses.

Ahead of the event, many investors were looking for clarity on production and delivery goals for the top-selling 737 Max and 787 jets, which drive Boeing earnings and free cash flow.

BA Stock

Shares of Boeing jumped 4.1% to 149.29 on the stock market today, retaking the sliding 50-day line. BA stock reversed lower on Oct. 26, plunging nearly 9% on the big Q3 earnings miss. Boeing stock is now back to the Oct. 26 highs.

BA stock has a bottoming base with a 173.95 buy point.

Boeing Outlook

Boeing suffered from the collapse in commercial and business air travel during the pandemic. It also faced several setbacks to key programs, including the 787 and 737 jets.

The company continues to work on a turnaround while recession fears and supply disruptions persist.

“While many investors are focused on what Boeing’s guide will be, we are looking for much more,” BofA Global Research analyst Ronald Epstein wrote in a note to clients Tuesday, ahead of the event.

The analyst added: “If we are ever to see anything close to BA’s peak valuation again, meaningful change must take hold across the company. We look for how BA seeks culture change while balancing investments, supply woes, inflation, de-levering balance sheet.” Epstein maintained a neutral rating on Boeing stock with a price target of $165.

