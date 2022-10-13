B1G picks: Three road favorites dot the docket

Picking every Week 7 Big Ten game against the spread.

Nebraska at Purdue (-14.0): That’s a big number. I think it’s gonna be closer than people think. Boilers win, but don’t cover. Take the Huskers and the points.

Wisconsin (-7.0) at Michigan State: Surprised Bucky isn’t favored by more? Me, too. Take the Badgers and lay the points vs. moribund Sparty.

Penn State at Michigan (-7.0): I’m in love with Harbaugh. Michigan wins … and covers.

Minnesota (-6.5) at Illinois: Status of Illini QB Tommy DeVito makes this murky. DeVito or not, Gophers win, but don’t cover. Take the points and the Illini.

Maryland (-11.5) at Indiana: Scrappy Hoosiers won’t win but will cover. Take IU and the points.