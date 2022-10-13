B1G picks: Three road favorites dot the docket

B1G picks: Three road favorites dot the docket

by
GoldandBlack – B1G picks: Three road favorites dot the docket

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-10-13 09:40:45 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Tom Dienhart

GoldandBlack

GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Mel Tucker and the Spartans are a home underdog again this week.
Mel Tucker and the Spartans are a home underdog again this week. (AP Images)

Picking every Week 7 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 4-2

SEASON: 20-38

Nebraska at Purdue (-14.0): That’s a big number. I think it’s gonna be closer than people think. Boilers win, but don’t cover. Take the Huskers and the points.

Wisconsin (-7.0) at Michigan State: Surprised Bucky isn’t favored by more? Me, too. Take the Badgers and lay the points vs. moribund Sparty.

Penn State at Michigan (-7.0): I’m in love with Harbaugh. Michigan wins … and covers.

Minnesota (-6.5) at Illinois: Status of Illini QB Tommy DeVito makes this murky. DeVito or not, Gophers win, but don’t cover. Take the points and the Illini.

Maryland (-11.5) at Indiana: Scrappy Hoosiers won’t win but will cover. Take IU and the points.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.