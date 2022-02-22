Aziz Ansari, Bill Murray To Star In Searchlight Pictures Dramedy – The Hamden Journal

Aziz Ansari (Master of None, Parks and Recreation) is making his feature directorial debut with an untitled dramedy for Searchlight, based on the 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by surgeon Atul Gawande, in which he’ll star alongside Oscar nominee Bill Murray (The French Dispatch, Lost in Translation), The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Gawande’s #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction book tackles the hardest challenge of his profession: how medicine can not only improve life but also the process of its ending. Details with regard to the film’s plot and the characters to be played by Ansari and Murray have not been disclosed.

Ansari wrote the script and will produce alongside Youree Henley, with Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey overseeing the project for Searchlight.

Ansari is a two-time Emmy-winning actor, stand-up comedian, writer, director and producer known for creating the Netflix series Master of None. He previously directed on that acclaimed drama, also helming his most recent comedy special, Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian.

Ansari is represemted by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, Ocean Avenue and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Murray by David Nochimson at Nochimson Law.

