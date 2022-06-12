Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku: F1 live

azerbaijan grand prix baku 2022 f1 live race news / Formula One F1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan – June 12, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio leads into the first corner at the start of the race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – REUTERS

01:18 PM

Lap 39 of 51 – Very strong weekend from Vettel

He has recovered from that earlier lock up and spin turn and is now running in seventh.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Tsunoda comes into the pits with his issue. They are changing the tyres and are going to try and fix the rear wing?

They are trying to tape it with speed tape but is that really going to work? Is it going to be acceptable? He is told to not use DRS. I am not sure that will be what the FIA want.

01:16 PM

Lap 38 of 51 – Black and orange flag for Tsunoda

That means he has to come in and repair the issue with his rear wing (not himself). Or, more likely, just retire. It’s not a quick fix and even if it was, his race would be done.

Verstappen now leads Perez by 14.9s.

01:14 PM

Lap 37 of 51 -Tsunoda has a problem with his rear wing

It is only partly opening under DRS which suggests something is structurally unsound with it as it is. He might well have to come in and retire his car with an issue like that.

01:13 PM

Lap 36 of 51 – Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +12.4 RUS +33.0 GAS +44.2 HAM +53.4 TSU +55.2 VET +56.7 ALO +62.3 RIC +63.9 NOR +69.0

01:11 PM

Lap 35 of 51 – VSC ending

Tsunoda locks up at the first corner… he has Hamilton right behind him and will be easy pickings, surely. Verstappen now leads Perez by 12.4s with Russell a further 18.3s behind. Ricciardo stopped and went onto the mediums, so comes out in ninth. I think sixth or fifth could be his target here. He needs to make up a second or so a lap on the cars ahead of him, though.

01:09 PM

Lap 34 of 51 – VSC still out

Gasly didn’t stop there, so he’s in fourth but will have much older tyres. And will likely be easy meat for anyone coming back at him… but will anyone have a big enough pace advantage? Probably. 17 laps or so left to go… Hamilton is on fresh hards but is 16 seconds behind.

AlphaTauri left both of their cars out. Aggressive. Looks like they have got Magnussen’s car as safe as they can at the side of the track.

01:07 PM

Lap 33 of 51 – VSC deployed

That helps Daniel Ricciardo massively if he stops, which he surely will? Haas are Ferrari-powered and that was almost certainly a power unit failure. Red Bull take the chance to double stack their cars. Russell makes a stop too.

In comes Hamilton, too.

01:05 PM

Lap 32 of 51 – Verstappen extends his lead over Perez

His target time is a 1:48.0… he did a 1:47.7 last time around. Ricciardo the only man in the top 10 yet to stop. He will come out in around 13th were he to stop now. But he’d have the fresher and quicker medium tyres so could possibly make his way back up into the points from there. Almost certainly.

Magnussen is slowing on track in the final sector! Can he get back to the pits? No. He pulls to the side of the track and retires.

Yellow flags at the moment. Possible VSC which will help Daniel Ricciardo.

01:02 PM

Lap 31 of 51 – Verstappen told to cool his pace a bit

He went a full half a second quicker than his target lap time. His lead is now over nine seconds.

Formula One F1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan – June 12, 2022 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during the rac – REUTERS

“You know full well what it’s like to lose a race here,” he is told on the radio.

12:59 PM

Lap 30 of 51 – Hamilton, by the way, is having a decent race, I think

Was a bit compromised by being second on the road and stopping behind Russell under the VSC. But he was slower in qualifying, and that’s what happens. His problems are compounding. Closing in on Gasly, though.

12:58 PM

Lap 29 of 51 – Verstappen leads Perez by 7.4s

Unfortunately this looks like it is going to be another one of the “dull” Baku races. Verstappen currently holds the fastest lap bonus point.

Hamilton on the radio. “Argh, my back is killing me!” he says. He sounds in a lot of pain.

12:57 PM

Lap 28 of 51 – Leclerc speaks after his retirement

It hurts. We really need to look into that for it to not happen again. I don’t really find the right words to describe. I don’t know. We really need to look into it. We’ve been fast and we didn’t have particularly big problems in the first part of the season, now it seems like we have more, but we didn’t change big things. It’s difficult to understand now. I don’t have the full picture of what happened today. Again, personally, it hurts.

12:55 PM

Lap 27 of 51 – Alonso gets Ocon on the pit straight

343km/h on as he did it. Into ninth now for Alonso. Vettel the next man up the road.

12:53 PM

Lap 26 of 51 – Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +7.1 RUS +19.4 GAS +40.9 HAM +44.4 RIC* +45.8 TSU +50.2 VET +53.8 OCO* +56.3 ALO +56.9

*yet to stop

12:52 PM

Lap 25 of 51 – Verstappen increases his lead

Just generally a few tenths quicker than Perez. Will likely be a lonely afternoon now for Perez. Might be one for Verstappen, too. Still, imagine if he has to retire… and Perez leads the standings!

Hamilton gets Ricciardo to move into fifth.

12:50 PM

Lap 24 of 51 – Russell on for another podium

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Just another fine, problem free and generally quick weekend with little fuss or hassle. He has just posted his fastest lap time. Trails Perez by 11.3s.

12:49 PM

Lap 23 of 51 – Verstappen leads Perez by 6.1s

Hmmmm. I think this race needs something unusual to happen to make it remotely interesting. Sadly. Sounds like Zhou Guanyu – who is running in the points and having a good weekend – is going to have to retire from that position. He is told to come back into the pits.

12:46 PM

Lap 22 of 51 – Top 12 now Leclerc is out

Ricciardo making moves on his old hard tyres. Though he has just lost a place to Gasly.

VER PER RUS GAS RIC HAM TSU OCO VET ZHO MAG ALO

12:45 PM

Lap 21 of 51 – That’s now a 1-2 for Red Bull

Charles Leclerc’s championship hopes taking a big dent today. Two DNFs in two races. Four poles in a row but a total of 30 points from those four races. Poor.

12:43 PM

Lap 20 of 51 – LECLERC RETIRES!

His engine has gone on the back straight! It’s a double DNF for Ferrari! I said earlier that losing the lead early on wasn’t a disaster but this is now is a disaster for Ferrari…

He manages to get back to the pit lane but that ends a truly awful afternoon for the Scuderia.

12:40 PM

Lap 19 of 51 – Leclerc leads Verstappen by 13.6s

Perez has just done the fastest lap of the race. McLaren running in fifth and sixth, though have yet to stop. Ocon in ninth and also yet to stop.

12:38 PM

Lap 18 of 51 – Top 10 and gaps

VER LEC +8.0 PER +26.5 RUS +28.7 ALO +38.4 NOR +38.9 RIC +39.7 GAS +40.5 HAM+47.1 OCO+47.6

Hmmm. This race has not really come alive yet. Let’s hope it does…

Hamilton puts one up the inside of Ocon to take ninth at turn three. Nice move.

Verstappen into the pits. Leclerc will assume the lead.

12:36 PM

Lap 17 of 51 – In comes Perez for a new set of hards

It was a long stop. 5.7s. Perez will now have Russell to contend with behind him. Russell has already stopped and has hard tyres which are warm, Perez’s will be much colder. But does Russell have the speed on the straights to make a move.

It was a hydraulic issue for Sainz, it seems. His misery goes on.

12:34 PM

Lap 16 of 51 – “No fighting,” Perez was told

Verstappen has increased his lead to 2.9s already. He didn’t fight it in any way but Verstappen has such pace at the moment that it surely was only a matter of time.

12:32 PM

Lap 15 of 51 – Verstappen takes the lead!

He gets DRS on the pit straight and dives down the inside at turn one.

That was a clean move. Verstappen had the pace there, Perez didn’t fight it too much really but with DRS it looked a sure thing. I think sensible stuff.

12:31 PM

Lap 14 of 51 – Leclerc with the fastest lap

And Verstappen is 1.2s behind Perez now. Perez struggling with his tyres? Leclerc is 12.5s behind Perez as it stands.

12:29 PM

Lap 13 of 51 – Perez’s lead down to 1.5s now

Do Red Bull let their drivers fight? With DRS it might be an easy move for Verstappen, though.

Vettel tries to overtake Ocon at turn three, almost gets the move done but locks up and carries straight on after locking up. He was miles ahead as he came to braking so it was a bit of an odd one. Hamilton has jumped him too, as has Tsunoda. Not a great moment…

12:27 PM

Lap 12 of 51 – Verstappen now within two seconds of Perez

Hamilton within DRS range of Vettel for the final spot in the top 10.

Perez puts in the fastest first sector of the race to extend his lead a bit. No surprise, by the way, that Russell and Leclerc went onto the hard tyres. At least that has taken away the worry of Verstappen overtaking Leclerc on track…

12:25 PM

Lap 11 of 51 – Top 10 after some cars stop

PER VER LEC* RUS* ALO NOR RIC GAS* OCO VET*

*cars have stopped

12:23 PM

Lap 10 of 51 – VSC deployed

A horrible noise as Sainz approached turn four. Not entirely sure it was a BBW failure.

As soon as the VSC is deployed in comes Charles Leclerc. And in comes Russell. It wasn’t a quick stop for Leclerc, but will that work out for him? Hamilton also comes in. Vettel has jumped Hamilton in the pit lane as Hamilton had to wait for Russell to stop first.

If there are no other safety cars or red flags in this race then that is a long way for Leclerc to go.

12:21 PM

Lap 9 of 51 – Verstappen closer than ever to Leclerc

“Just keep the pace. Nothing is running away from you up front,” is the message to him from his engineer. Perez still only 2.1s ahead of Leclerc.

Yellow flags! Sainz has gone straight on for some reason and is that his race over?

Brake by wire failure, he says.

12:19 PM

Lap 8 of 51 – “If this is his best pace, I’ve got more,” says Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo on the hard tyres but is 1.5s behind. I think he dropped back a bit in the last couple of laps. Encouraging signs from Ricciardo performance wise. Not so much for McLaren.

12:16 PM

Lap 7 of 51 – Top 15

PER LEC VER SAI RUS GAS HAM VET TSU ALO NOR RIC OCO ZHO MAG

It was actually a 10-second stop/go penalty for Latifi, so as big an in-race penalty as you can get.

12:15 PM

Lap 6 of 51 – Verstappen gets DRS again

But he can’t think of a move into turn one. He closes up at turn three but again is too far back. Leclerc has closed up on Perez a bit in the last lap. And goes fastest in the first sector again.

12:14 PM

Lap 5 of 51 – Perez increases his leads to 2.5s

Verstappen closes up on the pit straight, will he get another go on the second straight with DRS? He’s closer but can’t think of a move. I think patience is the order of the day here. This is obviously far from a disaster for Ferrari at the moment, but it is another bad start for the team. Leclerc puts in the fastest first sector of the race and he needs it…

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads the field on lap one during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. – Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

12:12 PM

Lap 4 of 51 – Perez increases his leads to 2.2s

Verstappen does get DRS on Leclerc and closes right up as they start lap five…

12:10 PM

Lap 3 of 51 – Top 10 and gaps

PER LEC +1.9 VER +2.9 SAI +4.6 RUS +6.0 GAS +7.7 HAM +8.5 VET +9.8 TSU +11.2 ALO +11.9

Confirmation of a 10 second penalty for Latifi for an incident at the start. Seems to be that there was still some work on the car when it shouldn’t have been. Was likely just a push back a metre to his grid slot.

Verstappen has closed up onto the back of Leclerc here… he will get DRS.

12:08 PM

Lap 2 of 51 – Perez leads Leclerc by 1.5s

Not much action in the top 10 so far, aside from the change of the lead. Max Verstappen has a good top speed in his Red Bull.

At the start Perez and Verstappen got away well, but Verstappen couldn’t really do anything with it because he had Leclerc right in front of him.

12:06 PM

THE 2022 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

It’s a little while longer on the grid than they would have hoped…

Perez takes the inside line and gets the better start… Leclerc locks up on the outside into turn one and Perez takes the lead!

Sainz and Verstappen battle for third a little further back. It’s all a very clean start at the moment, though Latifi is under investigation for an incident at the start. Perez has pulled out 1.5s on Perez in the first two sectors of the lap.

12:02 PM

Message to Perez from his engineer

“Elbows out at turn one. It’s all to play for.”

It certainly is.

12:01 PM

The formation lap is away

Leclerc leads the field from the front. Mediums for everyone in the top 11, then hards for every but Ocon, Bottas, Stroll and Schumacher.

11:57 AM

Wolff says Hamilton might not be able to do the full race…

Ouch.

11:52 AM

Just under 10 minutes to go

Predictions? I think one Safety Car. I think Leclerc has this one. Verstappen second, Perez third and Sainz to put it in the wall (sorry Carlos).

11:49 AM

Sergio Perez speaks to Sky Sports

Today it’s important to maximum the team result and that will be the target. Hopefully get two cars ahead of the red car. If I get [a chance] at turn one, I will go for it.

11:46 AM

It’s time for the national anthem

Which, you can’t see in pictures.

Anyway, it’s busy on the grid. Really hope we, at least, get to see a battle to the end with Ferrari and Red Bull. Didn’t really materialise in Monaco and Spain for a variety of reasons.

11:40 AM

Just under 20 minutes to go until lights out

So here is the final starting grid.

2. PER 1. LEC

4. SAI 3. VER

6. GAS 5. RUS

8. TSU 7. HAM

10. ALO 9. VET

12. RIC 11. NOR

14. ZHO 13. OCO

16. MAG 15. BOT

18. LAT 17. ALB

20. MSC 19. STR

11:37 AM

Helmet Marko on Red Bull’s Sergio Perez’s fine form

He is the first driver who is that close to Max and is even matching him. It is good for us and it helps us in the constructors’ championship.

11:32 AM

A photogenic setting for a race

Not quite Monaco, is it… but still good.

Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc steers his car during the qualifying session for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 11, 202 – AFP

11:26 AM

Nobody has won in Baku twice yet

Three of the top four on the grid have never won here.

11:23 AM

The pit lane is open

Weather looks pretty good. Sunny. Warm. The conditions were cooler yesterday but they were starting three hours later in the day…

11:18 AM

Qualifying head-to-head records for each team this year

Russell now leads Hamilton 5-3. Can’t think of a time when that has happened after eight races, at least recently. Better day for Guanyu Zhou, who qualifies ahead of Valtteri Bottas for the first time this year. As it stands only Alexander Albon and Charles Leclerc have 100 per cent records against their team-mates.

11:15 AM

Strategies this afternoon

Looks like a one-stopper according to Pirelli. But when you have the threat of a Safety Car or red flag throughout the race that changes things.

Think we need, as much as possible, to try and remove clear one-stop races from F1. Easier said than done, though.

11:11 AM

Rare to see Max Verstappen struggling like this, out-qualified twice in a row now by Perez

Though it is all relative. Last year Perez was not quite on it and in the previous two seasons before that he had Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon who also under-performed relative to the car. This is more the situation where Verstappen has someone who can push him and challenge him, like Daniel Ricciardo did from 2016-2018.

11:09 AM

Stroll had a pretty disastrous day yesterday

He is not having a good season. Vettel also crashed, albeit just the once, and he made it into the top 10 at least. Which is a good result for Aston Martin this year. Vettel took a podium in the last Azerbaijan Grand Prix last year. Small chance of that today, unless it’s another mad race.

11:03 AM

Current constructor standings

Ferrari have been losing ground in recent races. Could do with a good result here.

11:01 AM

Current driver standings: Top 10

If they finish as they start in Baku today then Leclerc could retake the lead of the standings, depending on who gets the fastest lap bonus point.

10:57 AM

Lewis Hamilton speaks ahead of the race – he starts seventh

It is what it is and we are faced with this reality and we just have to keep working through it. It’s crazy to think that we are this far off the two teams ahead of us but we are right with the pack behind. I’m just conscious of the bouncing and whether we can make it through the race with the bouncing. We’re not that quick on the straights… it is a track you can overtake on but we are at risk of being overtaken due to other peoples’ speed.

10:53 AM

George Russell fears ‘major incident’ due to ‘dangerous’ F1 cars

British driver George Russell has called Formula One’s new era of cars “dangerous”, a “recipe for disaster” and fears it is only a “matter of time” before there is a major accident.

Read more from Phil Duncan in Baku here.

10:42 AM

Qualifying times

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:41.359 Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:41.641 Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1:41.706 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1:41.814 George Russell, Mercedes 1:42.712 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri 1:42.845 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1:42.924 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri 1:43.056 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 1:43.091 Fernando Alonso, Alpine 1:43.173 Lando Norris, McLaren 1:43.398 Daniel Ricciardo, 1:43.574 Esteban Ocon, Alpine 1:43.903 Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo 1:43.790 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo 1:44.444 Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1:44.643 Alexander Albon, Williams 1:44.719 Nicholas Latifi, Williams 1:45.367 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1:45.371 Mick Schumacher, Haas 1:45.775

10:34 AM

Good morning

And welcome to our live coverage for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the Baku City Circuit in Baku, obviously. Formula One has been coming to Baku since 2016 and in those six years we’ve had a variety of races. Some of them have been interesting, frantic and chaotic and others have been fairly hum-drum.

The nature of the circuit means there will likely be crashes, Safety Cars, and potentially red flags, which always helps add variation and excitement to a race. Naturally, it would help to have cars that have similar pace too, and a strategy where it is not just a clear one-stopper for all but the most daring or those at the back who have to try something different.

Which type of race will we get today? It’s impossible to say but judging by qualifying it looks like we should have another battle between Ferrari and Red Bull at the front, and hopefully with all four drivers playing a part. Charles Leclerc was the championship contender who put it on pole position yesterday, delivering another superb lap in the final part of qualifying. Up to that point he had made a few mistakes on his quick laps – as can happen on street circuits – but he managed to string it together again for his sixth pole in eight races and fourth in a row.

amad Mohammed/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12982018x) Monaco’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after taking pole position in qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 11 June 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will take place on 12 June 2022 – Hamad Mohammed/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yet the issue for Leclerc is that he has failed to convert any of those pole positions into wins and has seen a substantial championship lead turn into a deficit, albeit a small (nine-point) one. The potentially complicating factor for both Ferrari and Red Bull is that it is Sergio Perez who is again out-performing Max Verstappen, finishing ahead in qualifying for the second race in a row.

Given that Perez only trails his team-mate by 15 points in the championship, if he beats him again today then it could become difficult to manage. In fact, the race situation today might be difficult for them to manage. It’s not as clear to simply tell Perez to move out of the way for Verstappen. And in doing that now, so early in the season again, you risk team harmony. It’s complicated for Ferrari in that Leclerc now has two Red Bulls to fight. The Mexican normally goes well at this track, too, and won here last year.

Elsewhere, Mercedes had another poor day, finishing in fifth with George Russell and seventh with Lewis Hamilton. There’s not much more to say than the long straight here means they are suffering from their ‘bouncing’ issues and, without retirements, fifth and sixth is the best they can really hope for. But you never know. That’s just where they are at the moment.

It’s a much earlier start than yesterday’s qualifying, with lights out at Noon BST in Baku. We will be here for all of the build up, live updates and reaction from what we hope is another thriller in Azerbaijan.