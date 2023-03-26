AZ Family Dollar employee fatally shoots alleged shoplifter

An employee at a Family Dollar in Arizona was arrested for fatally shooting a shoplifter who slugged him in the face when the worker asked him to leave, reports said.

The employee, Kevin Salas Madrid, encountered the alleged serial shoplifter inside the Phoenix store near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and warned the suspect to stop stealing and exit the dollar store, according to KTVK/KPHO.





Kevin Salas Madrid Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

The pair then began arguing when the shoplifter punched Madrid in the face, at which point the store worker pulled a gun and opened fire, the outlet reported.

He allegedly shot the suspect 10 times and continued to unleash bullets even as the man was on the floor, FOX 10 Phoenix reported. Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Madrid later told police he did not see if the man had any weapons, according to the reports. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved.





Phoenix Family Dollar store near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road AZFamily Digital

Police reportedly described in a probable cause statement that Madrid “stated he had made the worst decision of his life.”

Madrid was ultimately charged with second-degree murder. A Family Dollar spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement adds: “Kevin explained he was struck ad decided to shoot but looking back, he realized it was egregious.”