Ayesha Curry Shows Off Weight Loss In All Red Ensemble for a Date Night with Husband Steph Curry

Stephen Curry is one of the most popular NBA players of all time, but his wife, Ayesha Curry, may have stolen some of the spotlight after her recent Instagram post.

The beloved couple recently enjoyed a date night and Ayesha’s fitted red dress had fans in a chokehold.

She paired her short-sleeved gown that stopped above her knees with red heels, red lipstick, and a tiny silver handbag. Her hair was slicked down the middle and pulled back into a tight bun with enough space for her baby hairs to trickle down the sides of her face.

Ayesha Curry’s fitted red dress has fans in a chokehold. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram.)

The mother of three shared one full-body photo of herself for her 7.9 million followers to see that showed her looking off into the distance.

A simple heart was written as her caption, and her post received over 117,000 likes. Several celebrities, such as Nazanin Mandi, Niecy Nash, and LaLa, sent over an array of heart eyes and fire emojis.

Others couldn’t help but mention how beautiful Ayesha looked in her all-red ensemble.

“Hot mama”

“Come throughhhhh”

“Stunning”

There were also commenters who brought up Ayesha’s hubby Curry, noting how fortunate he is to have bagged a dime piece like her.

“Steph a lucky man wooo”

“Oo girl is @stephencurry30 over there?!”

“Wanting to shoot my shot but realizing she w the best shooter”

In another upload, the 34-year-old shared a few flicks with Curry, who rocked an all-black fit with a khaki jacket.

“Date night with my forever date,” she wrote as her caption. Their photo attained over 290,000 likes.

The Currys have known each other for over two decades but didn’t start dating until 2008 after reconnecting in Los Angeles.

In an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” they revealed their adorable first impressions of each other.

“I was maybe 14 years old when we first met,” Ayesha recalled, “and I just remember thinking he was so cute, and my family being like ‘He looks like your brother.’”

After she jokingly confirmed that they are in fact, not brother and sister, nor blood-related, the Golden State Warriors guard noted his first impression.

“I mean I knew she was beautiful. We were both shy so we didn’t know really how to you know talk to each other, approach each other,” he shared.

Curry also described his wife as the “candy plug” when they were younger due to Ayesha always having Canadian candy on her, a snack the 35-year-old loved to munch on.

Over the years, fans have witnessed their family of two grow into an adorable family of five, which includes their 10-year-old daughter Riley, 7-year-old daughter Ryan, and 4-year-old son Cannon Curry.