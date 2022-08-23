Awkward hometown date on ‘Bachelorette’ as Rachel gets grilled

Things were pretty tense during star hometown date with Tino Franco Monday night, when Rachel met Tino’s skeptical dad, Joe.

Tino’s parents were giving Rachel an unsure gaze from the get-go as they continued to question her about the fact that there were other guys in the picture. Yes, that’s how works. And when Tino told his parents that he would ideally propose to Rachel in two weeks, should she choose to give him the final rose, that’s when they decided to pull Rachel aside to grill her like no tomorrow.

Rachel’s inquisition began with Tino’s mother, Sandy, who tested the Bachelorette by asking her what she thinks are Tino’s best traits. Despite giving a thoughtful response about the fact that she loves how Tino donates blood all the time because it shows his generosity and kindheartedness, Sandy responded by saying, “If you think you met him outside of – so this is not real. This is not real.” Rachel insisted that this process and journey is real for her. However, Sandy wouldn’t accept that.

“I’ve gotta figure out in a week or two if I’m mending a broken heart or planning a wedding,” ultimately stated Sandy. Following the awkward and uncomfortable conversation with Tino’s mom, things got worse for Rachel when she was faced with his dad.

“I guess my first question would be is: how can you make a connection that quickly? You gotta appreciate the skepticism,” Joe told Rachel. “I have trouble wrapping my head around the fact that this could happen that quickly. And so tell me, what’s Tino like? Convince me that you know him. The real Tino.”

Rachel shared that she appreciates Tino’s positive outlook on life and the fact that he is so humble and caring. However, just like Sandy’s reaction, it seemed like anything Rachel said held no weight with his parents.

“Don’t take this the wrong way. It just sounds… I mean, you’re saying all the right things, and it’s, like, that’s all great, but at least in our minds, from 20,000 feet away, we see it as, like, this fairy tale thing.” Despite being on the verge of tears, Rachel held pretty strong against Tino’s dad, which had viewers proud:

As most Bachelorette fans know, Rachel previously vied for Clayton Echard’s heart on the last season of The Bachelor and was left broken-hearted after he fell in love with all three final women, which ultimately led to Rachel and Gabby becoming this season’s double Bachelorettes. Knowing this history, Joe told Rachel, “I don’t want to be a dead horse. The hardest part about all this is just, this is your second go-around. I was asking Tino, I was, like, ‘Well, you know, is this person just looking to get married, or does this person, you know, really like you?’ Like I say, you’re looking for an engagement, so you’ve got your mind set, and, you know, when he talks about that this could go further, I’m just like, ‘Tino, are you ready?’ And, you know, ‘Are you sure?’ Both of you should be honest with each other and make sure it’s right.”

Following that comment, Bachelor Nation lit up Twitter Monday night, with comments like:

Unsurprisingly, Rachel couldn’t wait to get the heck out of there. “I don’t know how I made it out of that house alive, if we’re being honest. I almost cried,” shared Rachel.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

