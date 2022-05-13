‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ renewed by Comedy Central for Season 3

Comedy Central has officially announced that its hit TV series “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” is returning for another season.

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, will return to play Nora Lin, a fictionalized version of herself, for Season 3. The upcoming season’s official release date has yet to be announced.

“Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” stars the 33-year-old actor alongside BD Wong, Bowen Yang and Lori Tan Chinn. Wong plays Lin’s father Wally, while Yang plays her cousin Edmund and Chinn plays her grandmother.

The TV series was created by Awkwafina and screenwriter Teresa Hsiao. Its very first episode drew Comedy Central’sbiggest debut audience in three years after it premiered in January 2020 and was watched by 3.8 million viewers. The show’s second season, which premiered in August 2021, reportedly surpassed numbers for its first season.

The Season 3 announcement comes after the “Crazy Rich Asians” star faced online backlash for her National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Award nomination earlier this year. Less than a month after the controversy surfaced, Awkwafina announced her plans toquit Twitter.

Featured Image via Rotten Tomatoes TV

