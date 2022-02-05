Awkwafina Addresses Blaccent And AAVE Criticism; Leaves Twitter – The Hamden Journal

Awkwafina is leaving Twitter for now.

The actress whose real name is Nora Lum Tweeted release a statement earlier today addressing the criticisms for her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE). She starts the apology by stating, “There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country.”

Awkwafina who started off as a rapper and comedian, who became a household name after her performance in the critically acclaimed Crazy Rich Asians, and heist film Ocean’s 8. However, some viewers of the film were perturbed by her performance, which relied heavily on AAVE and said appropriation which is tantamount to mockery.

In response to this, writer Bettina Makalintal for Vice mentioned why Awkwafina’s character in the film should be considered problematic. “As she borrowed from Black culture in order to make a name for herself, the woman born Nora Lum performed a series of racial stereotypes for coolness and clout, and through that posturing, she made her way from viral internet rapper to critically acclaimed actress.”

As time passed and Awkwafina shot to superstardom, many have noticed that the persona has disappeared, but also, there are still questions as to why all that was necessary in the first place.

Starring in Dustin Daniel Cretin’s Shang Chi, the actress was asked about her past behavior while on the film’s press tour. She didn’t give a full answer but remained diplomatic by stating, “I’m open to the conversation,” she said. “I think it really is something that I think is a little bit multi-faceted and layered.”

.@awkwafina addresses controversy of her using a ‘blaccent’ in films: pic.twitter.com/razgNiTFke — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 10, 2021

Fast Forward to today and Awkwafina Tweets this:

Toward the end of her statement, she mentions, “I must emphasize: To Mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: simply not my nature. It never has, and it never was.”

Social media didn’t take kindly to her response and as a result of the backlash, Awkwafina commented she was retiring from Twitter at her therapist’s instruction, but will be available on all other platforms.

“To clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!”