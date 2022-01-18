Awesomeness Films Greenlights ‘Honor Society’ Starring Angourie Rice – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun on Honor Society, a live-action comedy from Awesomeness Films. Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown, Spider-Man: No Way Home) has top billing as the titular character Honor, with Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Prank Encounters) and Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Super Bad, Kick-Ass) also leading.

Amy Keum, Armani Jackson

Awesomeness Films; Courtesy of Shane McCauley



The film—written by David A. Goodman (Family Guy, The Orville)— tells the story of Honor, an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Mintz-Plasse). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian-like plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Matarazzo).

Rounding out the top three competitors are Amy Keum (What a Drag, Evil) and Armani Jackson (Chad, Grey’s Anatomy).

A late 2022 release on Paramount+ is planned for the project, which currently shooting in Vancouver, BC.

Honor Society will be directed by Oran Zegman and executive produced by The J Team’s Rob French. Production at Awesomeness is overseen by Syrinthia Studer, EVP Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, and Fred Lee, Director of Development.

“We’re excited to build upon our YA film slate for 2022 with Honor Society, a hilarious and bold coming-of-age comedy anchored by two of today’s hottest rising stars, Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo. Viewers will absolutely fall in love with Honor’s wit, intellect and tenacity, and we can’t wait for our audience to meet her,” Studer told The Hamden Journal.

Added Zegman, “When David A. Goodman’s script for Honor Society landed on my desk, I fell in love with Honor Rose. I am so very excited to bring this great story to life with the help of such a talented and passionate cast.”

Rice is represented by WME, Catherine Poulton Management, and Sloane Offer. SAG Awards recipient Matarazzo is represented by UTA, McKuin Frankel Whitehead, and Parkside Talent. Mintz-Plasse is newly represented by Verve, in addition to Artists First. Jackson is represented by Gersh and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Keum is represented by Artists and Representatives.

Zegman is represented by WME and Industry Entertainment. Goodman, who sold the project to Awesomeness, is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Fourth Wall Management.