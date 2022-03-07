Awards Season Red Carpet Photos – The Hamden Journal

The quest to land atop the awards season’s best-dressed list is often as heated as the race for Oscar. There is the early glamour of the Cannes Film Festival in May. There’s the rush of the fall festivals. And finally comes the frenzy and flashbulbs of the awards season proper in winter.

There are award-winning stars who repeatedly shine on the red carpet — Charlize Theron and Jared Leto come to mind.

The awards circuit also has a way of surfacing new, fashionable faces each season. In the last few years they’ve included Rooney Mara, Ruth Negga, Rami Malek, Vanessa Kirby and, for a tragically short period of time, the late great Chadwick Boseman.

With the lifting of Covid prohibitions, red carpets are rolling out again as the awards race heads toward a maskless conclusion at the Oscars on March 27.

