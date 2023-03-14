Avril Lavigne confronts topless protester on stage

A topless environmental campaigner gatecrashed Avril Lavigne at an awards show — before the singer confronted her up close and told her to “get the f–k off” stage.

Lavigne, 38, was introducing AP Dhillon as the first-ever Punjabi performer at Canada’s Juno awards late Monday when the topless woman strolled onstage in pink pants and a headscarf.

The “Sk8er Boy” singer initially continued with her introduction, trying to ignore the stage invader who held her hands over her head showing a series of eco-warrior messages scrawled across her back and chest.

After at least 20 seconds, the Canadian singer finally turned to confront the blond-haired woman — with some suggesting she even flicked the protester’s breasts, which had tape covering the nipples.





Lavigne initially tried to ignore the stage invader. Getty Images

“Get the f–k off,” Lavigne said, adding with a laugh: “Get the f–k off, bitch.”

The protester stuck out her tongue and her booty as security slowly led her off stage.

Host Simu Liu praised the singer for “handling that topless lady like a champion” while telling the audience: “Sorry for the boobs.”

Lavigne later joked about the confrontation when she accepted the Fan Choice Award.





The protester walked around for at least 20 seconds before she was confronted by the star. Getty Images





Lavigne eventually told her: “Get the f–k off, bitch.” Getty Images

“Nobody try anything this time or the Canadian’s gonna come out in me and I’ll f–k a bitch up,” she said to cheers.

After the show, she was asked about some of her most memorable moments from 20 years of the awards shows — saying: “That’s definitely going down as one of the highlights.”

It was not immediately clear what happened to the protester, who was not identified in local reports.





The topless eco-warrior bent over and stuck out her tongue as security eventually arrived to take her offstage. Getty Images

The messages on her back included “land back” and “save the green belt,” referring to the Ontario government’s proposal to build at least 50,000 new homes on protected land.

The big winner was Toronto singer The Weeknd, winning a total of five Junos bringing his total to 22, second only to country-pop singer Anne Murray. However, he was not at the show to accept his awards.