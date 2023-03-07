Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are ‘Getting to Know Each Other’ as They Share Kiss in Paris: Source

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Tyga and Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are going public in the most romantic city on Earth.

On Monday, Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were photographed sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week.

“Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

The couple was previously seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last Wednesday.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year.

“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” the insider said.

Tyga and Lavigne were first spotted dining together at Nobu last month, but a source told PEOPLE at the time: “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Mod Sun, 35, addressed their split last week on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of himself performing.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”