AVGO Stock: Broadcom Rises On Beat-And-Raise Report

The San Jose, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $9.73 a share on sales of $8.46 billion in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Broadcom earnings of $9.56 a share on sales of $8.41 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Broadcom earnings rose 40% while sales increased 25%.

For the current quarter ending Oct. 30, Broadcom forecast sales of $8.9 billion, up 20%. Analysts had been expecting $8.77 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

“Broadcom’s record third-quarter results were driven by robust demand across cloud, service providers, and enterprise,” Chief Executive Hock Tan said in a news release.

He added, “We expect solid demand across our end markets to continue in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued investment by our customers of next-generation technologies in data centers, broadband, and wireless.”

AVGO Stock Rises After Report

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, AVGO stock climbed 2.2% to 503. During the regular session Thursday, AVGO stock dipped 1.4% to close at 492.01.

Semiconductor products accounted for 78% of Broadcom’s revenue in the third quarter. Meanwhile, infrastructure software contributed 22% of sales.

Chip sales rose 32% to $6.62 billion while infrastructure software sales increased 5% to $1.84 billion.

Broadcom On IBD Tech Leaders List

Broadcom makes wireless chips for smartphones, such as Apple (AAPL) iPhones. It also makes semiconductors for broadband communications, networking, storage and industrial applications.

Plus, Broadcom has a growing business in infrastructure software for mainframes, data centers and cybersecurity. On May 26, Broadcom announced a deal to buy VMware (VMW) for $61 billion in cash and stock. VMware provides cloud-computing management, infrastructure, networking, security and digital workspaces.

AVGO stock is on IBD’s Tech Leaders list.

IBD Stock Checkup ranks AVGO stock as fourth out of 34 stocks in IBD’s fabless semiconductor industry group. Further, it has an IBD Composite Rating of 81 out of 99.

IBD’s Composite Rating is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

